Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Howell County boy in serious condition after...
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of
Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings
Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are
SECOND UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m.
Osage Beach Looking At Marijuana Tax
Residents in Osage Beach could soon be deciding the fate of a ballot issue which, if approved, would jack the sales tax up on future sales of marijuana. That is, if the board of aldermen approves putting the ballot question up for voters to decide, possibly as early as the April Municipal Election.
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend have been identified as two men from India. According to the drowning report, the men have been identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari. According to Missouri...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m.
Mo State Auditor issues closeout audit of Highway 65 and Truman Dam Access Road Transportation District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued a closeout audit of the US Highway 65 and Truman Dam Access Road Transportation Development District (TDD), located in Warsaw. State law requires an audit of a TDD before moving forward with dissolution. The US Highway 65 and Truman Dam Access Road TDD...
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
Four Arrested on Pending Drug Charges in Miller County
Four St. Louis area residents face drug charges after being arrested early Wednesday night by the highway patrol in Miller County. The highway patrol report says that three of the subjects were released on misdemeanor marijuana charges. The fourth, 49-year-old Kandy Collard, was taken into custody and faces a pending...
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death.
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
