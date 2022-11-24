Read full article on original website
Related
Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England
If England needs added motivation in its final World Cup group game against Wales a video from 2016 should do the job
China eases some restrictions after protests erupt but affirms its 'zero-COVID' policy
In relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions, the Beijing regime made no comment on the protests or unprecedented public criticism of President Xi Jinping.
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
Nepal's main party leading in poll results but no majority
Nepal's main ruling party is leading in last week's parliamentary elections with most of the votes counted
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
Comments / 0