ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Promising Spain brings back the 'tiki-taka' at the World Cup

By TALES AZZONI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koy35_0jMQZZHS00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — It was a World Cup win fit for a king. Literally.

King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain in Qatar after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener Wednesday, when "La Roja" reintroduced the "tiki-taka" and put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title.

The historic victory raised expectations about Spain's chances of succeeding in Qatar and winning soccer’s most coveted trophy for the first time since 2010, when Xavi and Andrés Iniesta were the leaders of the ball-possession style that amazed the soccer world.

“Keep singing,” King Felipe VI told the players as he entered Spain’s locker room at the Al Thumama Stadium after the match. “We’ve enjoyed it, as did everybody else. More than the result, it was delightful to watch you play.”

Spain is led by a couple of teenage sensations who have added some punch to the “tiki-taka” style. Gavi and Pedri, along with a group of other talented youngsters making their World Cup debut, provide speed and energy to go along with the constant rapid passing and ball control inherent to the style.

“The idea was for all the players in the midfield to have a lot of touches, and from there the quality of our players prevailed,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

Spain completed a record 1,003 passes for a 90-minute game on Wednesday, and finished with 75% of ball possession. It had 17 attempts against zero by Costa Rica.

“Our only goal is to control the game continuously, and to do that you need to have the ball,” Luis Enrique said. “The rival gets frustrated and struggles to find space. We were exceptional with how we pressured.”

The 18-year-old Gavi and the 19-year-old Pedri controlled the pace of the match along with veteran Sergio Busquets, the only remaining member of the 2010 World Cup-winning squad. Up front, the 22-year-old Ferran Torres, along with Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio, worked aggressively off the ball to quickly regain possession.

“It was a match in which we came out strong and went for the victory from the very first minute,” said Gavi, who was named the most valuable player and scored in the 74th minute to become the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

“He is a unique player,” Luis Enrique said of Gavi. “He is 18 but has the personality of an experienced player. We are very happy to have him. I think he is going to be one of the stars in world football.”

Spain has the third-youngest squad at this year’s tournament, but Luis Enrique is not worried with his players being overly confident heading into the much-anticipated match against four-time world champion Germany on Sunday. The Germans lost 2-1 to Japan in their Group E opener on Wednesday.

“The praise can make you weaker, but this team will not relax,” Luis Enrique said. “I know it because I see how they practice and I can tell you that they won’t let up. Germany is a powerhouse and it can beat us, but we will come out playing the same way.”

Spain, which hadn't won a World Cup opener since 2006, still had Xavi and Iniesta when it won its last major title at the 2012 European Championship. Now it will be up to the likes of Pedri and Gavi to make the new “tiki-taka” thrive and lead Spain in its quest for the World Cup trophy.

So far so good, as even the king is impressed.

“It’s nice to get off to a start like this,” King Felipe VI told the players before leaving the team’s locker room carrying a Gavi shirt autographed by the entire squad.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give...
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: Germany gets a late goal to tie Spain 1-1

Germany salvaged a 1-1 tie against Spain on Sunday to avoid getting pushed to the brink of World Cup elimination. Niclas Fullkrug scored int he 83rd minute for Germany after he come as a sub for Thomas Muller. Fullkrug’s strike tied the game after Alvaro Morata scored after he came on as a sub in the 61st minute to give Spain the lead.
WSB Radio

Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock on Sunday, and Belgium's aging "Golden Generation" took the hit this time. The 2-0 upset left Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit at what is likely the final World Cup for a highly-talented Belgian group that haven't managed to convert their promise into prizes.
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: The knockout round scenarios for each team ahead of the final group games

Wondering how each team can advance to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup? You've come to the right place. With just one more day of the second round of group stage games to go, it's becoming clearer and clearer who has realistic chances of making it to the Round of 16. So far, France is the only team that has clinched advancement to the next round while Qatar and Canada have been eliminated after their first two games.
WSB Radio

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal's loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn't carry the same stakes. Uruguay's 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday's group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
WSB Radio

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
WSB Radio

Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

MILAN — (AP) — Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday. The Naples...
WSB Radio

Australia reduces national terrorism threat to 'possible'

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable" to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday. The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy