Trojans: Wired podcast with Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski

By Donovan James
 3 days ago
We love working with Fighting Irish Wire during Notre Dame-USC game weeks.

We had to have a podcast on the game.

Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski joined us to discuss the ins and outs of Saturday’s big game in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

One of the key discussion points: Notre Dame’s elite special teams units going up against USC’s patchwork group, which does not have a special teams coordinator. Notre Dame assistant coach Brian Mason is a Broyles Award semifinalist who has helped the Irish block more than half a dozen punts this season. It’s a huge item of concern for USC heading into this contest on Saturday.

Nick discusses the details of each unit-versus-unit matchup in this game. How will Notre Dame move the ball with a limited passing attack? How will the Irish try to slow down the potent Trojan offense led by Caleb Williams?

