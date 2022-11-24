Read full article on original website
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Police hunt man over three attempted kidnaps in Salford in less than a week
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of making three attempted kidnaps in less than a week. Greater Manchester Police said a man tried to force a 15-year-old schoolgirl into his car in Monton Green in Monton, Salford on 21 November. He had approached the girl just after...
World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat
Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
