kcur.org

Missouri's abortion law puts hospitals and patients at risk

Mylissa Farmer was 17 weeks pregnant when she was told her baby wouldn't survive birth. Even though doctors at a Joplin hospital recommended terminating her pregnancy, they couldn't perform the procedure because of Missouri's abortion ban. Now, federal investigators are looking into whether the hospital violated federal law by refusing to perform emergency medical care.
Missouri Independent

Missouri state budget is bulging with $6 billion in surplus cash

For the first time in its history, the only real limit on what Missouri can buy on a cash-and-carry basis is the imagination of the people spending the money. The state treasury is bulging with more than $6 billion in surplus cash, the result of 28 months of double-digit revenue growth and federal payments tied […] The post Missouri state budget is bulging with $6 billion in surplus cash appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kjluradio.com

Army Veteran appointed Missouri's next Attorney General

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the state’s newest Attorney General. Parson introduced Andrew Bailey, Wednesday, during a press conference at the State Capitol. Bailey fills the vacancy created by Eric Schmitt’s win to the U.S. Senate. Bailey currently serves as General Counsel to the Governor’s Office. Bailey...
kcur.org

In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty

This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
kttn.com

Home and Community-Based Services cuts threaten services for aging population in Missouri

November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services – or HCBS – as a cheaper alternative to nursing-home care. The turn towards HCBSs has meant that aging Americans are more often able to stay in their homes. The kind of support they provide is broad and includes visiting and live-in nursing care, in addition to other services such as transportation, home repair, and remodeling to ensure accessibility.
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
