On Saturday (26 November 2022), prominent Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur Jimmy Song expressed how he feels about Ethereum 2.0’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Around 7:00 a.m. UTC on September 15, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed, which meant that the Ethereum network moved to PoS consensus from the much...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO