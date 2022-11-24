Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.

