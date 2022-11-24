Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpde.com
You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
charlestondaily.net
Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating. Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday at the Knightsville United Methodist Church. “We have seen more and more people that need to be fed. That’s a basic necessity so that’s what we’re going to do today,” Pastor Robert Harper said. The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. An assembly line of […]
Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
WMBF
‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving. Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years. Loise Goodman has spent...
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
WMBF
CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
wpde.com
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
wpde.com
Small restaurant owner from Greece makes childhood dream a reality in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — All across the nation customers are supporting local shops for Small Business Saturday. Here on the Grand Strand, the past two days have been a shopper’s dream with Black Friday and now Small Business Saturday. But what’s even more important is the story...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
Man missing in South Carolina after fleeing from officers, driving into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man is missing after he fled from police early Friday morning and drove into a river. According to NCPD, officers got a call from someone staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood at about 4:00 a.m. complaining that a man […]
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
