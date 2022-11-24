ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
charlestondaily.net

Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating.  Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice

Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy