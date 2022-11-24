In an almost shocking move, Ardan revealed that it was halting operations. The project seemed to be pointing at Cardano for their failings. The development team of Cardano recently hinted towards the launch date of its native stablecoin, which was January 2023. While one stablecoin was being prepared for launch, another stablecoin in the ecosystem crashed even before it launched. To the amazement of observers in the ecosystem and the larger crypto industry, Ardana abruptly halted its stablecoin operations.

2 DAYS AGO