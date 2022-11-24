Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Says Failed Cardano Stablecoin Project a Total Loss on Investment, ‘Utterly Distasteful’
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson is addressing the issue concerning Ardana, a Cardano-based stablecoin project that recently halted operations. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that as an early investor in the project, his investment appears to be a total loss. “I saw over the last few days some...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: There Are Currently 1,146 Projects Building on Cardano
As of Friday (25 November 2022), there are 1,146 projects powered by Cardano, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as good news you will hearing about in this article is concerned. As Olga Hryniuk, who works in the Marketing and Communications department of IO Global...
ambcrypto.com
This Stablecoin on Cardano just halted operations, details inside
In an almost shocking move, Ardan revealed that it was halting operations. The project seemed to be pointing at Cardano for their failings. The development team of Cardano recently hinted towards the launch date of its native stablecoin, which was January 2023. While one stablecoin was being prepared for launch, another stablecoin in the ecosystem crashed even before it launched. To the amazement of observers in the ecosystem and the larger crypto industry, Ardana abruptly halted its stablecoin operations.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Grants Foundation Submits Proposal For 750M LUNC Allocation
A proposal has been made to reserve 750M LUNC tokens from the community pool. There is still time to vote in this community poll; one has until Tuesday. The initial proposal, number 10946, was submitted by Terra Grants Foundation (TGF) programme director and Professor Edward Kim. This proposal is to reserve 750M LUNC tokens for developers, projects, validators, and community members that make significant contributions to the Terra Classic resurrection between the months of May and October.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
bitcoinist.com
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Developer Helps Create New Method for Evaluating Blockchain Decentralization
Cardano (ADA) developer Input Output Global (IOG) is working with the University of Edinburgh to create a new system that will determine if a blockchain is truly decentralized. IOG says that most blockchains claim to be decentralized but these assertions are subjective because no standard framework for evaluating decentralization exists.
The Tezos Foundation has entered in to a Professional Services Agreement with Unity for Web3 Blockchain SDK Development
ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- Today, the Tezos Foundation has announced that in May 2022, it entered into a professional services agreement with Unity’s Accelerate Solutions group for the creation of a Web3 Blockchain SDK. The Tezos Foundation and Tezos Ecosystem teams aim to offer the SDK as a Verified Solution upon approval, as an optional plug-in via the Unity Asset Store for Web3 game development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005050/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
altcoinbuzz.io
5 Low Cap Binance Altcoins Set to Explode
FTX Drama continues to roll and prices might continue to go lower. More companies might file bankruptcies in coming weeks. Even though things don’t make any sense right now, I just cannot stop looking for the next bull run gems. In this article, I will show you 5 low...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Software Firm ConsenSys Addresses Concerns Over Plans To Collect MetaMask Wallet Users’ Data
Blockchain software firm ConsenSys is clarifying a recent update to its terms of service about the collection of data from users of MetaMask, the flagship non-custodial wallet for Ethereum (ETH). The recent update stated that Infura, one of ConsenSys’ main products, will collect certain data like wallet and IP address...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Bitcoin Developer and Educator Jimmy Song Says ‘ETH PoS’ Is ‘A Roach Motel’
On Saturday (26 November 2022), prominent Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur Jimmy Song expressed how he feels about Ethereum 2.0’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Around 7:00 a.m. UTC on September 15, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed, which meant that the Ethereum network moved to PoS consensus from the much...
fintechfutures.com
From eID wallets to soulbound tokens: future-proofing digital identity
The virtues of digitisation can be felt across industries – from financial services to retail, education, entertainment, health and everything around us. This global transformation has also necessitated consumer identities to move from physical to digital – unique identifiers represented electronically during online interactions that can prove your real identity.
fullycrypto.com
ApeCoin Community Launches Yuga Labs Marketplace
The ApeCoin community has launched an NFT marketplace dedicated to Bored Ape and other Yuga Labs-owned collections. Magic Eden had also expressed interest in building the marketplace. The ApeCoin community has launched an NFT marketplace dedicated to Bored Ape and other digital collectibles tied to Yuga Labs. Although MagicEden had...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Might Drop by 100x as EIP 4844 Upgrade "Considered for Inclusion"
EIP 4844 or Proto-danksharding is the most anticipated upgrade to Ethereum (ETH) blockchain since the Merge acivation on mainnet. Yesterday, Ethereum Core Developers took an important step toward its activation. EIP 4844 is now closer than ever: Why this is important for all dApps. According to the statement shared by...
heshmore.com
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch. Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 26, 2022 – SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)...
ihodl.com
Infura to Collect IP and Ethereum Addresses of MetaMask Users
Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura owned by ConsenSys will now collect users' IP and Ethereum addresses when they send transactions using MetaMask. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to ConsenSys' updated privacy policy, if users run their own Ethereum...
thecoinrise.com
ConsenSys Says No Changes in MetaMask’s Operations and Service
ConsenSys, a blockchain software technology company, has addressed the online community that nothing has changed in the operation of MetaMask and Infura (two Web3 tools for connecting to the Ethereum network). The prominent cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask’s operator, ConsenSys asserted that only language has changed as a result of the wallet’s...
