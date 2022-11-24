Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
KYTV
Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
Tennessee Man Struck & Killed by Car in Pettis County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Mark A. Eduardos of Evansville, Tenn., entered Highway 65 from the east near Budget Inn, and was struck by a southbound 2021 Buick Encore, driven by 69-year-old Roger A. Reid of Lincoln, around 9:30 p.m.
KMZU
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
KMZU
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
KMZU
Kansas driver seriously injured in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Louisburg, Kansas, driver, Jaydyn Coons, 19, was involved in a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Henry County. The crash occurred as Coons' vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Coons was reported to have worn no safety device, and she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
KYTV
Police identify a woman’s body found near a creek bed in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -Police don’t suspect foul play after a body was found near a creek bed Sunday afternoon. Investigators identified the body as Tory B. Richards, 30, of El Dorado Springs. Police discovered the body just after 2 p.m. in the 100 Block of North Jackson...
myozarksonline.com
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
KRMS Radio
Four Arrested on Pending Drug Charges in Miller County
Four St. Louis area residents face drug charges after being arrested early Wednesday night by the highway patrol in Miller County. The highway patrol report says that three of the subjects were released on misdemeanor marijuana charges. The fourth, 49-year-old Kandy Collard, was taken into custody and faces a pending...
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia Police Reports For November 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police responded to Sumner Insurance, 2414 West Broadway Boulevard Monday morning for a property damage report. On arrival, Officers made contact with Caleb Sumner. Sumner reported damage to the north side of the building, where it had been spray painted. The front glass also had a liquid substance on it, causing damage to the window wrap. At the time of the report, a suspect has not been identified.
kmmo.com
CITY OF BLACKBURN HIRES NEW POLICE OFFICER
The Blackburn City Council met recently and announced that the city has hired a new police officer. Officer Cody Kay was sworn in and began work. Kay will be working full time and the office is located at the old fire house. In other news, forms are available for the...
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ISSUES ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MALTA BEND JUVENILE
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 North Highway 65 in Malta Bend on Friday, November 20, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks is missing. The Department stated that they are looking for...
myozarksonline.com
Eldon man accused of statutory rape
A man from Eldon is charged with crimes against a child following an investigation by the Camdenton Police Department. The investigation began in July when the Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who said that 22-year-old De’ Aaron Derrick Knowles had been sneaking into their residence and having sexual contact with the child. Knowles also allegedly had hit the victim in the face several times. Knowles was allegedly in possession of a gun during at least one of the incidents. 22-year-old De’Aaron Derrick Knowles has been charged with statutory rape, child abuse, assault, and harassment, without bond.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Comments / 0