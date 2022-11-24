The seven-game home stand to begin the season is already over... ...and the Missouri Tigers stand at 7-0. “I’m thankful that we’re 7-0,” Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates said. “Our guys have persevered and executed what I’ve asked them off the court, in the classroom, community service. And what you see is their hard work, their dedication, their connectivity, and their belief in the name on the front of the chest.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO