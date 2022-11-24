ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rockmnation.com

Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Battle Line

Missouri won the toss and deferred. Mevis hits a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring. Cook with a solid start to this one. Rocket Sanders is having some early success, slipping out of tackles and finding cracks to run through. KJ Jefferson finishes off the drive with a 37-yard...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Cookin’ up a Victory: Mizzou football defeats Arkansas to clinch bowl berth

Mizzou football is going bowling. The Battle Line Rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks lived up to the hype. After losing last year’s matchup 34-17 in Fayetteville, the trophy comes back to Columbia where it belongs (Mizzou has not lost to Arkansas at home). This year’s iteration produced 56 total points and 786 combined yards in a thrilling 29-27 victory for the Tigers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockmnation.com

Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 29-27 victory against Arkansas

Sometimes, football is fun. Other times, it’s exhausting. Today, it was both. We knew this game had the potential to include some fireworks. Arkansas’ defense is Swiss cheese. Missouri’s offense has shown some real progress in recent weeks. The Tigers’ defense is all about creating havoc, at times at the expense of giving up explosive plays. Arkansas’ offense lives on explosives.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

DeAndre Gholston, defense power Mizzou Hoops to lopsided 105-69 victory over HCU

The seven-game home stand to begin the season is already over... ...and the Missouri Tigers stand at 7-0. “I’m thankful that we’re 7-0,” Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates said. “Our guys have persevered and executed what I’ve asked them off the court, in the classroom, community service. And what you see is their hard work, their dedication, their connectivity, and their belief in the name on the front of the chest.”
COLUMBIA, MO

