Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO