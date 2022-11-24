Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
blufftontoday.com
Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was earlier than normal to his postgame press conference Saturday and kept it unusually short, some of his answers as few as two words. Before that, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter took offense. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was apologetic if not defensive. Running back Will Shipley was visibly frustrated by questions about turnovers and play-calling. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, always confident and positive and good for at least one big smile even after the toughest of games, was gloomy at best.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football score vs. Clemson Tigers: Live updates from Palmetto Bowl rivalry
CLEMSON — Coming off one of the biggest wins in program history, South Carolina football will end its regular season on the game fans wait for every year: the Palmetto Bowl rivalry against No. 9 Clemson at the Tigers' Memorial Stadium on Saturday (noon, ABC). Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC)...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Will Shipley passes 1,000 yard mark early vs. South Carolina
CLEMSON – Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley became Clemson’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019 on Saturday against South Carolina. Shipley, a sophomore from Weddington, North Carolina, entered the game with 960 yards, but surpassed 1,00 yards quickly, darting 47 yards up the middle on his fourth carry of the game.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football invading Clemson's Gathering at the Paw was bad. Can it get worse?
CLEMSON – Clemson football’s post-game “Gathering at the Paw” tradition, in which jubilant fans rush the field after every game and converge at the giant orange Tiger paw at midfield regardless of opponent or victory margin, became something else Saturday afternoon. It seemed a roost for...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football injury report vs. Clemson: Running backs Lloyd, Beal-Smith both available
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will have both starting running backs available in its rivalry matchup with Clemson for the first time in weeks. Leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd, who has not played since South Carolina’s Week 9 loss to Missouri, traveled with the team and is expected to play for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) against No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) on Saturday (noon, ABC) in the regular-season finale at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. In eight appearances, Lloyd has 556 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football has a dilemma with running quarterback like DJ Uiagalelei
CLEMSON – Clemson football needs quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to win, needs him to run the ball and needs him to stay healthy. Can all three exist? Maybe not to the extent is has so far season. Uiagalelei took some big hits Saturday in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football vs. Clemson: WR Josh Vann questionable to return after injury
CLEMSON — South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is questionable to return in the Gamecocks' rivalry matchup against Clemson on Saturday (noon, ABC). Vann, a fifth-year senior, went down on the field after making a 34-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler under pressure. ABC's Molly McGrath reported that Vann's injury is a left knee sprain. He was helped off of the field by training staff walking gingerly following the catch. He is questionable to return. Before his exit late in the first quarter, Vann logged two receptions for a team-high 56 yards.
blufftontoday.com
The death knell for Clemson football playoff hopes came in unexpected fashion
CLEMSON – Some things we learned Saturday during Clemson's football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. South Carolina’s romp against Tennessee last week was more legitimate than not. Clemson’s thin hopes of making the College Football Playoff are no longer even a pipe dream. Clemson’s DJ...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football: Observations as Tigers' playoff hopes smashed by archrival South Carolina
Clemson lost a lot Saturday in the Palmetto Bowl against South Carolina. The Tigers fell 31-30 to the Gamecocks, eliminating its chances to return to the College Football Playoffs. Clemson lost at home for the first time in 40 games. The Tigers missed out on its eighth consecutive victory against...
blufftontoday.com
Why we gave Clemson football coaching, Dabo Swinney a D in loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON – This is why teachers and parents always say to finish classes strong. Clemson football would have earned good marks at halftime Saturday, but the Tigers couldn't keep it going and lost, 31-30, to South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. Clemson (10-2) will play Dec. 3 (8 p.m., ABC)...
blufftontoday.com
What adding pair of 4-star commitments did for Clemson football's 2023 recruiting rank
Clemson football on this Thanksgiving week added a couple of reasons to be grateful with pledges from high-level recruits. The Tigers received firm commitments from local four-star wide receiver Tyler Brown of Greenville High and four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, Alabama. That moved Clemson into the top...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football grades vs. Clemson: Shane Beamer is back
CLEMSON — One week after one of the biggest upsets in South Carolina football history, the Gamecocks earned arguably an even bigger one, beating rival Clemson, ranked No. 8 in the country, 31-30 at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. It was the first win for the Gamecocks' (8-4) over...
blufftontoday.com
Here's how Clemson basketball nearly pulled upset No. 24 Iowa, falling 74-71
Clemson basketball played its best game of the season in a loss. The Tigers pushed No. 24 Iowa to the limit Friday night, coming up just short, 74-71, in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. Clemson (4-2) will play 4 p.m. Saturday in the tournament's consolation...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Scouting report and score prediction
CLEMSON – South Carolina’s dominant victory against Tennessee on Saturday has altered the perception of the annual season-ending Palmetto Bowl, giving the Gamecocks a jolt of optimism as they seek to end a seven-game losing streak against Clemson. Clemson (10-1) will host South Carolina (7-4) on Saturday (noon,...
