Group H: Portugal v Uruguay -November 28- ITV1- From 1810pm
ITV end day 9 of the tournament with a tough looking fixture with what appear to be the group heavyweights. Uruguay probably in the most not lose category with the fixture, this promise to be a battle that will need a strong referee . Full preview and Team News https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63698279.
Group H: South Korea v Ghana -November 28-BBC1 - From 1245pm
Short build up to the start of the second set of fixtures for this group. Ghana take on the fixture after their entertaining opening loss to Portugal . Korea still in with a shout shout after a dull draw with Uruguay. Another fixture that may take a good while to...
Group E: Japan v Costa Rica - November 27 - ITV1 - From 9am
1 week in, and it's ITV1 getting things started for week 2. Japan will want to be building on their shock win over Germany and seal their place in the round of 16, against a shell shocked Costa Rica who were dismantled by a rampant Spain. Last four meetings haven't...
Group G: Serbia v Cameroon - November 28 - ITV1 - From 9am
ITV1 to get things underway for day 9, and the last day before the final round of group fixtures start tomorrow. Must win for both teams to keep their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive, after defeats to Brazil and Switzerland respectively in the first round of matches. Only the...
Group F : Belgium v Morocco -November 27- BBC1- From 1230pm
Group F The two fixtures in this group fill up the middle part of day 8 in the tournament . Belgium and their aging squad go again after labouring to an opening win over Canada ,. The Belgians still seem to be carrying some injuries but will still be. favourites...
Group G: Brazil v Switzerland - November 28 - ITV1 - From 3pm
Big blow for Brazil with Neymar missing the remaining group games with a foot injury, but they are confident he will be ready for the knockouts should (when) Brazil get there. Switzerland will be buoyed after their victory against Cameroon, looking to seal their place in the knockouts with another 3 points against a strong Brazil team.
Group F: Croatia v Canada -November 27-BBC1 -From 1540pm
After a brief break for the news BBC get on with their second game in a row from the same group. Croatia who laboured to an opening draw , face the Canadians who were a little unlucky to lose their opening fixture to Belgium. Might be similar to the previous...
Is having the World Cup during the season having an affect on Results?
Is some of the shock wins in the World cup because of the Tournament playing during the season rather than the end of the season , and is it having an affect of results like Japan beating Germany,?. Because the Morocco result against Belguim the latter looked like they could...
Which Big Team/ Seed to go out first.
Started this same topic last time round so in the interests of fairness only right to repeat it. So out of the seeds or big nations/ Favourites who will go out first?. My money is on Belgium after yesterday I can’t see Morocco losing to Canada which would mean Belgium having to beat Croatia which I can’t see happening. Germany I think will be ok as they will surely beat Costa Rica and Argentina will get over the line vs Poland.
Fox Sports Replay Cuts Rainbow Flag Protester Entirely Out Of Portugal-Uruguay World Cup Match – Updated
UPDATED with latest: The 6 p.m. PT replay of today’s World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Fox Sports 1 was missing 32 seconds of game time. At the 50:33 mark of the match, there is an abrupt cut from the players on the field to the back of an Uruguayan player’s head. At the same moment, the game clock in the upper left hand corner of the screen jumps from 50:33 to 51:04 with no explanation. The 32 seconds in question happen to be the moment a protester took the field waving a rainbow flag and wearing a shirt...
How Many Times Have USA Stations Been Simulcast In The UK?
In August 1995 Heart London simulcast WPLJ from New York as part of their test transmissions. I'm sure that a legislation came into force in 1996 which banned any foreign stations from been simulcast or broadcast here. However I've just found out that WKDF from Nashville is simulcast on Absolute Country every night from 7pm to 10pm except Friday and Saturday nights. Wondering how they do that.
Info on citizenship requirements 1985
Still can’t believe the General Discussion forum’s gone, but whatever…. Can anyone offer some advice of where I can find out what the requirements were to obtain British citizenship back in 1985. My mum’s sitting here telling me that in 1985 she didn’t need to marry my dad...
