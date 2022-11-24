Read full article on original website
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.The newest drive was aimed at Islamabad and in the high-risk districts in eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan province. A similar campaign will be launched in the northwest in the first week of December.Pakistan regularly launches polio campaigns despite attacks on workers and police assigned to inoculation drives. Militants falsely claim the vaccination...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story
TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England
If England needs added motivation in its final World Cup group game against Wales a video from 2016 should do the job
No 10 set to allow new onshore wind projects in England in U-turn
Grant Shapps says there will be more onshore wind projects ‘where communities are in favour of it’
BBC
Swedish brothers face trial on Russia spy charges
Two Swedish brothers accused of selling secrets to Russia's intelligence services have gone on trial in what has been called one of Sweden's worst ever alleged cases of espionage. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, are accused of spying for Moscow over a 10-year period. The older brother previously...
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
Australia lowers terrorism threat level for first time since 2014
Australia lowered its terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade Monday, with officials citing a reduction in those who seek to target the Oceanic nation in an attack.
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
