If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We knew when having children that messes were inevitable. But thanks to TikTok, we realize that while they may be inevitable, we can find ways to make them less disastrous. This time, we’re loving this cup catcher that’ll eliminate messes our fussy kids might make while drinking. Back in March 2021, a TikTok account by the tag name of @cherishandfavor uploaded a video of an Amazon Must-Have that parents will love. In the video, she shows her followers this cup catcher...

15 MINUTES AGO