Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2 writer explains reason behind surprise Wakanda Forever return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. The writer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has explained the reasoning behind a surprise character return in the film. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe feature, Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), the villain from the first film, returned in a brief cameo when Shuri (Letitia Wright) visited the Ancestral Plane.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rights the movies' biggest wrong
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Mantis is a pretty big deal in Marvel Comics. Before she became a Guardian of the Galaxy, Pom Klementieff's character was a card-carrying member of the Avengers, as well as a bride of Kang at one point. And surprisingly enough, she even appeared in a DC Justice League comic too, thinly disguised as a character named Willow.
digitalspy.com
Zorro's Antonio Banderas wants Spider-Man star to take over in future reboot
Antonio Banderas has said he wants Spider-Man star Tom Holland to take over as Zorro in a future reboot. Starring as the titular Zorro in 1998's The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro, Banderas said he would like the Marvel star to take over the role after starring with him in Uncharted.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
digitalspy.com
John Wick spin-off is bringing back another original star
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Anjelica Huston is bringing The Director to spin-off Ballerina. This thrilling casting news arrived via The Hollywood Reporter, with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) currently rolling the cameras for Ana De Armas's kickass debut as the assassin Rooney. Shay Hatten (Rebel Moon) and Emerald...
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie reveals the movie that made her realise she was a "good actor"
Margot Robbie has revealed the moment she realised she was a "good actor" was while watching her performance in I, Tonya. Speaking at a BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event dedicated to her career so far, Robbie reflected on her role in the film as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding and the impact it had on her career.
digitalspy.com
ET star Henry Thomas opens up on "struggle" after movie's success
ET the Extra-Terrestrial child actor Henry Thomas has openly discussed his struggles after Steven Spielberg's movie became a monster hit. Four decades since the iconic alien visited Elliott Taylor (an 11-year-old Thomas) in California – setting in motion one of the most enchanting adventures in cinematic history – the star got chatting about his attempts to escape the movie's long shadow.
digitalspy.com
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
TV tonight: Ruby Wax’s obsession with an awesome 42-year-old female Victorian explorer
She joins Mel B and Emily Atack in the Rocky Mountains as they follow in the footsteps of Isabella Bird. Plus, The Pact comes to a devastating close. Here’s what to watch tonight
digitalspy.com
Favourite sword and sorcery film of the 1980s
With the Willow series starting on Disney+ this what are you favourite films of the genre in the decade. I go for Legend (both versions) just Tim Currry's performance as Darkness. What are your choices?. Posts: 109,522. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭. 27/11/22 - 10:29 #2. Probably Conan the Barbarian....
digitalspy.com
Wednesday costume designer explains how she modernised the Addams family
Just the mere mention of the Addams Family conjures up a familiar image in our collective minds. You know the one we're talking about. You're seeing it right now: a severe and haunting family with equally intense clothes washed in a monochrome colour palette, if you can call it that.
digitalspy.com
Indiana Jones boss reflects on fourth movie's poor reception
LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy has reflected on the poor reception for The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The fourth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, released in 2008, was critically maligned upon its release, with many deeming it inferior to the original classic trilogy. Speaking to Empire Magazine as part...
digitalspy.com
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
digitalspy.com
Hypothetically but perhaps not unrealistically Jonathan Van-Tam in the jungle?
There are no reports of his possible inclusion in IAC but he might be looking at roles in the future. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11473223/Call-Covid-chief-Jonathan-Van-Tam-lines-role-BBCs-Midwives.html yes in the Daily Mail so it must be right lol (said sarcastically). JVT heavily involved in the covid situation too but would people be so antagonistic if he...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special explains fate of forgotten MCU character
There was a blast from the past in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and we don't just mean references to Kevin Bacon in Footloose or teases of Henry Winkler joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the ragtag gang of space rogues celebrated the snowy season, there was a major throwback to the MCU's early days.
digitalspy.com
Deliciously Wicked Villain roles
They are often more interesting to watch, and fun to play!. Pam Ferris/Emma Thompson as Mrs Trunchbull in Matilda. Angelica Huston as the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Glenn Close as Alex Forrest / Cruella De Vil in Fatal Attraction / 101 Dalmations. Faye Dunaway as Milady / Joan...
digitalspy.com
Zooey Deschanel shares Elf throwback picture
Elf star Zooey Deschanel has shared a sweet little throwback to the iconic Christmas movie that fans will no doubt love. Deschanel played Jovie in the 2003 festive flick directed by Jon Favreau. Jovie is an unenthusiastic staff member at Gimbels who is forced to dress as an elf in the Christmas department and put up decorations.
Comments / 0