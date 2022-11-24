Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Packers QB Rodgers (ribs) exits loss to Eagles in 3rd quarter
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Trade Deemed 'Worst Deal in Sports History' as Panthers Beat Broncos
The AFC West was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr leading their teams in high-scoring affairs in a thrilling battle for playoff spots. So much for that. Only Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are above .500, and Wilson's Denver Broncos continued to tumble down the...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season
The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
Jaguars Up-Down drill: The good, the bad and ugly from 28-27 win over Baltimore Ravens
Tracking the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field. Up: Feeling of exhilaration – It's been a long time since the Jaguars pulled out a meaningful, last-second victory to celebrate with their fan base. Trevor Lawrence leading a 75-yard TD drive, then hitting Zay Jones on a 2-point PAT that won the game with 14 seconds remaining was a rare feat. ...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury
The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 12 SNF
With another week of the NFL regular season in the books for many teams, the playoff picture looks a lot like it did before. Week 12 did at least see the first team eliminated from division contention. The Minnesota Vikings' 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving shut the door on the Chicago Bears claiming an NFC North title.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Run Defense Ripped by Twitter as Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Fall to Eagles
Football is a complicated game, but sometimes it can be so simple. You're simply not going to win a road game against a Super Bowl contender while giving up an astounding 363 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Green Bay Packers found that out the hard way during...
Bleacher Report
Chicago Bears @ New York Jets
Bears WR Darnell Mooney 'likely' needs season-ending ankle surgery (Rapoport) Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments, sources say. A tough end to the season for the promising receiver. https://t.co/OATNCIYQmb. 9:20 pm. White Hyped After W 🙌. NFL @NFL. Those @nyjets are vibin' today 🙌 https://t.co/SyH1Ui40NX.
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
Bleacher Report
Jets' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 12
The New York Jets' playoff hopes hit a snag in Week 10 with a loss to the New England Patriots, but they are far from eliminated. In fact, if the postseason were to start today, the Jets would be the final team in with the seventh seed in the AFC. They still hold a half-game lead over those Patriots after New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White
The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
Bleacher Report
David Shaw Resigns as Stanford HC; Finishes as Winningest HC in Program's History
Stanford football coach David Shaw announced his resignation Saturday, ending the most successful tenure in program history. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
Bleacher Report
Heisman Watch 2022: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Entering Week 13
Time is running out for the top Heisman Trophy candidates to add to their resumes. This is the final weekend of the 2022 college football regular season, and after Saturday, some players won't be in action again until after Heisman voting takes place (if at all). The biggest game of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position
The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:. In October, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer told CBS' 60...
Bleacher Report
Todd Bowles Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Game Plan as Tom Brady, Bucs Lose to Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 5-6 after a disappointing 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. A lot of the criticism fell on head coach Todd Bowles for both the clock management as well as coming out flat after a bye week:. Nick Kostos @TheKostos. Todd Bowles...
Comments / 0