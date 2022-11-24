ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report

Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season

The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars Up-Down drill: The good, the bad and ugly from 28-27 win over Baltimore Ravens

Tracking the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field.  Up: Feeling of exhilaration – It's been a long time since the Jaguars pulled out a meaningful, last-second victory to celebrate with their fan base. Trevor Lawrence leading a 75-yard TD drive, then hitting Zay Jones on a 2-point PAT that won the game with 14 seconds remaining was a rare feat.  ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 12 SNF

With another week of the NFL regular season in the books for many teams, the playoff picture looks a lot like it did before. Week 12 did at least see the first team eliminated from division contention. The Minnesota Vikings' 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving shut the door on the Chicago Bears claiming an NFC North title.
Bleacher Report

Chicago Bears @ New York Jets

Bears WR Darnell Mooney 'likely' needs season-ending ankle surgery (Rapoport) Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments, sources say. A tough end to the season for the promising receiver. https://t.co/OATNCIYQmb. 9:20 pm. White Hyped After W 🙌. NFL @NFL. Those @nyjets are vibin' today 🙌 https://t.co/SyH1Ui40NX.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Jets' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 12

The New York Jets' playoff hopes hit a snag in Week 10 with a loss to the New England Patriots, but they are far from eliminated. In fact, if the postseason were to start today, the Jets would be the final team in with the seventh seed in the AFC. They still hold a half-game lead over those Patriots after New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White

The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

David Shaw Resigns as Stanford HC; Finishes as Winningest HC in Program's History

Stanford football coach David Shaw announced his resignation Saturday, ending the most successful tenure in program history. "After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me - it's time," Shaw said in a statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."
STANFORD, CA

