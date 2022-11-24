This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale this Cyber Monday, thanks to Very. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...

36 MINUTES AGO