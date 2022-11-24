Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Packers QB Rodgers (ribs) exits loss to Eagles in 3rd quarter
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, police say
NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Los Angeles-bound American Airlines flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, according to a police statement. A lawyer for Beckham called the incident "completely unnecessary."
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
