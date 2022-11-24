Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10
Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday. The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10. This was a rematch from last year’s state...
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 IHSAA state champions are crowned
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
RMU Blows 14-Point Lead in Crushing 54-53 Loss to Evansville
RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
Kentucky Is Home to a Poisonous Species of Frog
When I was a kid, it was fun to catch frogs. We'd never hurt them, and we'd let them go as soon as we caught them. But kids, you know?. It wasn't that long ago that I was out on the front porch after a very long period of rainfall, and I heard some splashing around. A large bowl I'd filled with water for a stray cat that wanders near our house had a visitor--a great big bullfrog. He was just having the best time. With no ponds around, he clearly hit the jackpot.
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
WANE-TV
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
proclaimerscv.com
Murder on Thanksgiving: Indiana Man Tortures and Kills Her Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty
An Indiana man got angry after his ex-girlfriend had moved on from him. He tortured and killed the woman during Thanksgiving 2020. Indiana Man Pleaded Guilty For Killing His Ex-Girlfriend. An Indiana man tortured and killed his ex-girlfriend after he found she had moved on from him. The heinous crime...
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business
Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
KFC Magnate John Y. Brown Jr. Dead at 88: He ‘Dreamed the Impossible Dream’
John Y. Brown Jr., who built KFC into one of the largest and most recognizable restaurant brands in the world before serving as the governor of Kentucky, has died at the age of 88, CNN and multiple other media outlets report. The New York Times reports that Brown died in...
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Adoptable Indiana Puppy With Mesmerizing Eyes is Eager to Find a Forever Home
Look at those eyes! Those belong to TEVA, our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. TEVA is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. TEVA is a female Husky/Beagle mix puppy - just 7 months old -who weighs about 35 pounds. She will grow a little bit more and will end up being a medium semi-fluffy adult. This sweet girl is eager to please and deserves a forever home for the upcoming holidays.
The True Story Behind That Kentucky Bourbon You’re Seeing on Yellowstone This Season
Though Yellowstone is set in Montana, Kentucky is a frequent costar of the wildly popular television show. The reason why is quite simple. Bourbon!. Franklin County, Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace has a brand that has been lighting up the internet this year because it's featured in Season 5 of the show. That brand is Weller 12.
Southern Indiana Sky to Light Up with Shooting Stars This Week
Folks in Southern Indiana will be treated to quite the show this week when the skies will be lit up with shooting stars. Meteor showers aren't uncommon. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" this week.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0