Kentucky State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
RMU Blows 14-Point Lead in Crushing 54-53 Loss to Evansville

RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kentucky Is Home to a Poisonous Species of Frog

When I was a kid, it was fun to catch frogs. We'd never hurt them, and we'd let them go as soon as we caught them. But kids, you know?. It wasn't that long ago that I was out on the front porch after a very long period of rainfall, and I heard some splashing around. A large bowl I'd filled with water for a stray cat that wanders near our house had a visitor--a great big bullfrog. He was just having the best time. With no ponds around, he clearly hit the jackpot.
KENTUCKY STATE
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business

Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
KENTUCKY STATE
Adoptable Indiana Puppy With Mesmerizing Eyes is Eager to Find a Forever Home

Look at those eyes! Those belong to TEVA, our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. TEVA is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. TEVA is a female Husky/Beagle mix puppy - just 7 months old -who weighs about 35 pounds. She will grow a little bit more and will end up being a medium semi-fluffy adult. This sweet girl is eager to please and deserves a forever home for the upcoming holidays.
INDIANA STATE
Southern Indiana Sky to Light Up with Shooting Stars This Week

Folks in Southern Indiana will be treated to quite the show this week when the skies will be lit up with shooting stars. Meteor showers aren't uncommon. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" this week.
INDIANA STATE
