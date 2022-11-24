Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
North West snaps at mom Kim Kardashian as she styles her hair in viral TikTok
North West went viral on TikTok as she hilariously snapped at Kim Kardashian while she was trying to do her hair. In a 5-second clip, which has racked up 14.7 million views, Kim was seen sitting on a bed alongside North, as she tinkered with her eldest child’s hair.
dexerto.com
TikTok couple discover ‘creepy’ hidden rooms in their 130-year-old home
A couple went viral on TikTok after discovering a series of ‘secret rooms’ in their 130-year-old home, receiving a letter from the previous owner that informed them of their existence. Courtney and Matt found hidden rooms, hideaways and compartments in their home, thanks to an unexpected message from...
dexerto.com
TikTok baffled by bizarre “Oh Barbie” auditory illusion
TikTok has been throughly baffled by an auditory illusion from a scene between Barbie and Ken in Toy Story 3 which is blowing up on the app. There have been a number of different confusing illusions to go viral on the internet over the years, including everything from the black & blue/white & gold dress, to the ‘Laurel vs Yanny’ auditory illusion.
dexerto.com
How to use TikTok’s closed eye filter
TikTokers are going viral with their videos pranking their friends and family using the closed eye filter that’s blowing up on the app — here’s how to try the effect out for yourself. Video platform TikTok has a huge number of different filters and effects that can...
dexerto.com
TikToker furious Best Buy made him pay 11 cents to bag $3,200 worth of items
A TikToker is going viral for calling out Best Buy after the company charged him 11 cents for a plastic bag after he already spent $3,200 on goods at the store. To help the environment, many places and governments have pushed consumers to pay extra for plastic bags, but the way it’s being implemented really ticked off TikToker Matt Plapp.
dexerto.com
TikTok creators can now apply for account verification
Creators on TikTok in some places are now able to apply for account verification through the app, putting them in with a chance of getting a blue tick next to their name if they meet the necessary requirements. TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world...
dexerto.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Cosmo the Spacedog explained
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special adds a new, adorable member to the team: Cosmo the Spacedog – but who is she, and will she play a major role in the MCU?. Once upon a time, the Guardians of the Galaxy were considered niche Marvel characters – with good reason. Even Kevin Feige described them as “obscure.” Be honest, with the exception of comic readers, had you ever heard of them?
dexerto.com
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie review: A long but sweet send off to the sisters
Considered to be one of the best harem animes of recent years, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is a good send off to these girls. As stated by Crunchyroll, “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is the highly-anticipated conclusion of the popular romantic comedy,” of which the first two seasons are currently available to view on the streaming site.
Comments / 0