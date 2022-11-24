SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers arrested ten individuals who were then booked into the Tom Green County Jail Sunday and early Monday morning. Edwardo Ayala, 29, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Monday morning by San Angelo Police. Ayala was wanted on a capias pro fine (CPF) warrant for an unpaid fine in a court. He was also found in possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of an illegal controlled substance like meth or prescription drugs. The amount of over 4 grams makes in more than personal use and increases the crime to manufacture and delivery of drugs. Ayala's bond was not set at the time he was booked. His bond will be set by a Justice of the Peace Monday morning.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO