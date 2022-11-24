ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Suspected Drug Dealer Busted Tops Sunday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers arrested ten individuals who were then booked into the Tom Green County Jail Sunday and early Monday morning. Edwardo Ayala, 29, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Monday morning by San Angelo Police. Ayala was wanted on a capias pro fine (CPF) warrant for an unpaid fine in a court. He was also found in possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of an illegal controlled substance like meth or prescription drugs. The amount of over 4 grams makes in more than personal use and increases the crime to manufacture and delivery of drugs. Ayala's bond was not set at the time he was booked. His bond will be set by a Justice of the Peace Monday morning.
Family Violence Arrests Top Black Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Four of the six individuals booked in San Angelo Friday were arrested for charges of domestic violence. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Driver Arrested for DWI Following Sunday Morning Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police booked Jesse Galvan, 34, into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 4:05 a.m. Galvan was the driver of the Ram Truck that was in a single vehicle rollover crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Galvan was driving...
Domestic Violence & Exhibition of Acceleration Arrests Top Thanksgiving Day Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Seven individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Thanksgiving Day. The charges included criminal trespass and domestic violence. Maria Garza, 34, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000. She was arrested at 7:58 a.m. and released on bond at 3:58 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
Man arrested on warrant in relation to San Angelo homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local man was arrested in relation to a homicide that took place in San Angelo on November 8th of this year. According to the press release, Christopher Wise, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to warrant that stemmed from the homicide of Christie Feland. The homicide took place in the 1200 block of West Avenue M.
SAPD investigation leads to murder suspect arrest

Editor’s Note: After this article was published, SAPD corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. This article has been updated to reflect that. SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Christie Feland that occurred on Nov. 8 of this year. According to police, […]
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash

WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning

SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!

Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
San Angelo, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wink High School football team will have a game with Albany High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
