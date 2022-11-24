Newsstand: University of Michigan president Santa Ono issues statement after assault charges filed on MSU players

The end of the Michigan – Michigan State game ended with one of the ugliest incidents in Big Ten history, and the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office has finally acted. Two weeks after eight MSU players were suspended after what Jim Harbaugh called an “assault” on cornerbacks Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows after they made their way to the tunnel, the prosecutor came down hard on the Spartans.

Michigan State suspended redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion Brown, freshman defensive end Zion Young, junior safety Angelo Grose, and sophomore cornerback Khary Crump the Sunday night after the game. Senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, redshirt junior cornerback Justin White, senior defensive end Brandon Wright, and freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones were suspended later in the week.

All players but Jones are facing charges with Crump facing the most serious, a count of felonious assault. All others are facing misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault, while Windmon is facing misdemeanor assault and battery charges.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono issued a statement following the announcement of charges being brought.

“At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to the unfortunate incident,” Ono stated. “We also want to express our concern for all players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

Michigan sophomore running back Tavierre Dunlap has signed an NIL deal with Randy Wise Automotive team. He’s their “official running back,” joining J.J. McCarthy (official quarterback) and Darrius Clemons (wide receiver) on the dealership’s “team.”

Ono also wished the Michigan community a happy Thanksgiving.

McCarthy meditates on the field before every game, and will do so to center himself before this weekend’s clash at Ohio State.

Quote Of The Day

“They’re a complete offense and they challenge you in a lot of different ways. You have to have some different things that you can go to at different times to try to keep the offense off-balance.” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on the Michigan offense

