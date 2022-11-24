ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Oklahoma

By Robin Washut
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnsqA_0jMPmmLR00
(Photo: Nebraska Athletics)

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s game tonight against Oklahoma in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 – 4 p.m. CT

State Farm Field House (4,000)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet: ESPN App

Nebraska projected starters

Sam GrieselGSr.6-7/216Had 7 points and 7 assists in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Emmanuel BandoumelGSr.6-4/187Finished with 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists vs. UAPB.

C.J. WilcherGSo.6-5/208Averaging 18.0 ppg over the last two contests.

Juwan GaryFJr.6-6/215Scored a team-high 17 points with 7 rebounds vs. UAPB.

Blaise KeitaCSo.6-11/241 Had first NU double-double with 14 points & 10 boards vs. UAPB.

Oklahoma projected starters

Grant SherfieldGSr.6-2/201Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Leads team with 14.5 ppg and 4.8 apg.

C.J. NolandGSo.6-2/229Scoring 5.0 ppg on just 36.8% shooting with 3.3 rpg.

Jacob GrovesFSr.6-9/216Averages 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Jalen HillFSr.6-6/232Ranks second on the team with 5.5 rpg and third with 7.5 ppg.

Tanner GrovesFSr.6-10/240Averaging a double-double on the season with 10.0 ppg and 10.0 rpg.

3 keys to victory

Win the free throw line

Nebraska ranks 317th nationally in free-throw percentage at 62.1 this season. Converting at a much higher rate from the charity stripe will be critical for a team that has attempted nearly 22 free throws per game this season – 50 more than its opponents. But another crucial element will be defending without fouling. Nebraska has been exceptional in that regard so far, ranking ninth nationally in opponent free-throw rate (15.4). The Huskers committed just six fouls against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, their fewest in a game since at least 1976. The Golden Lions only shot three free throws, tying for the second-lowest total by an NU opponent since 2002. After starting the day 1-of-5 from the line, NU hit 12-of-16 (75%) in the second half of Sunday’s win. If it can replicate that efficiency while continuing to aggressively defend without fouling, it could create a recipe for success this weekend.

Use Griesel more in the post

Derrick Walker‘s absence (healthcare reasons) has been significant for Nebraska this season on many levels. But one area where NU has missed him the most has been as a scorer and facilitator in the post. Walker’s ability to beat defenders off the dribble and find teammates from the high post has been missed in the halfcourt offense. But the Huskers might have found a solid alternative by using 6-foot-7, 216-pound point guard Sam Griesel in that role. If he can get matched up against Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield (6-2), his size and strength could be a valuable asset in what will likely be a low-scoring affair. Griesel scored seven points last time vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but he also had seven assists. Four of those dimes came in the second half, as he drew extra defenders in the post and found Blaise Keita for four easy buckets at the rim.

Turn up the pressure

From an overall size and physicality standpoint, Oklahoma will be as daunting a challenge as Nebraska has faced all season. The Sooners are big and strong at every position, led by honorable mention All-Big 12 center Tanner Groves (6-10/240) and younger brother Jacob Groves (6-9/216). As a result, OU ranks in the top 40 nationally in 3-point percentage defense (11th, 22.2%), defensive rebounds per game (32nd, 30.75), scoring defense (27th, 55.8), and fouls per game (40th, 14.0). However, Nebraska can counter Oklahoma’s advantage by turning up the heat with its defensive pressure. The Sooners are 281st in offensive turnover percentage (21.7), while the Huskers’ defense ranks 54th in that stat (22.6). The Sooners have turned it over 14.6 times per game (21 more than their opponents), whereas NU is +11 in turnover margin. Make OU work for every shot and create offense through your defense.

Quotable

“This tournament is a great opportunity to learn a lot about ourselves right now and play three very good, quality opponents. I’ve always been a fan of (Oklahoma head coach) Porter Moser and what he does on both sides of the ball. It will be a great first test going up against a team with great length and great physicality.”

Head coach Fred Hoiberg on Nebraska’s opening matchup with Oklahoma at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma prediction

Nebraska (+6.5) 62, Oklahoma 60

Robin’s overall season record: 3-1

Robin’s record vs. the spread: 3-1

