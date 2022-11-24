Rounding up Ohio State-Michigan predictions

Ohio State is hosting Michigan in the Horseshoe for the first time since 2018 this weekend. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Image)

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Columbus. Fox’s “Big Noon” will be in Columbus. All eyes will be on the experts’ picks leading up to the top-three showdown in Ohio Stadium Saturday.

But media members around the country are making picks for the most highly-anticipated Ohio State-Michigan game since 2006 — the last time both programs were undefeated heading into The Game.

Here’s a roundup of some of the more notable predictions that have been locked in so far:

FROM THE USA TODAY NETWORK:

Scooby Axson: Ohio State

Jace Evans: Ohio State

Paul Myerberg: Ohio State

Erick Smith: Ohio State

Eddie Timanus: Ohio State

Dan Wolken: Michigan

FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED:

Pat Forde: Ohio State

Richard Johnson: Michigan

Ross Dellenger: Ohio State

John Garcia: Ohio State

Molly Geary: Ohio State

FROM SPORTING NEWS:

Bill Bender: Ohio State

FROM COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS:

Pete Fiutak: Ohio State

WATCH: Previewing Buckeyes massive rivalry clash with Michigan

Lettermen Row’s Spencer Holbrook is joined by Anthony Broome, who covers Michigan for On3’s The Wolverine, to break down this weekend’s game.

They tackle several questions ahead of a matchup that will decide the Big Ten East, likely the Big Ten champion and who the conference sends to the College Football Playoff.

Will Michigan running back Blake Corum play? Does the Buckeyes defense have what it takes to slow down the Wolverines on the ground this time around?

Spencer from Lettermen Row and Anthony from The Wolverine break it all down.

Everything you need to know about this year’s Michigan team

The Wolverines have the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the country, but there’s a lot more to them than that. Andy Backstrom studied this year’s Michigan team to provide an in-depth opponent preview.

It includes nuggets about the series history; breakdowns of the Wolverines’ offense, defense and special teams; and important numbers to know heading into The Game, among other tid-bits.

Jesse Mirco named a semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

This week, Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the best punter in college football. Mirco — a Fremantle, Australia, native — is second in the Big Ten this season in punt average (45.5 yards per punt). He’s also fifth in the league in punts inside the 20 (19), and he’s the only one in the top five of that category with fewer than 40 attempts. About half of Mirco’s boots — 48.7% to be exact — have landed inside the 20-yard line of Ohio State’s opponents.

Mirco was the program’s special teams player of the game against Northwestern when he averaged 50.3 yards per punt amid winds that, at one point, reached north of 40 miles per hour. The second-year player even had a 77-yarder in that game, which ties him with Rutgers’ Adam Korsak (also Australian) for the longest punt of any Big Ten specialist this season. Speaking of Rutgers, Mirco infamously pulled a punt late against the Scarlet Knights earlier this fall and ran for a first down, flaring tensions during an already out of hand, 49-10 Buckeyes victory.

Mirco is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award.

Here’s who else is being considered: Auburn’s Oscar Chapman, Cincinnati’s Mason Fletcher, Kansas State’s Ty Zentner, Miami’s Lou Hedley, Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer, Notre Dame’s Jon Sot, Oklahoma’s Michael Turk, Rutgers’ Adam Korsak and South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger.

What’s the weather looking like for The Game?

Low of 40º, high of 52º, sunshine and some clouds, 2% chance of rain, winds 5-10 mph

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 2 days

