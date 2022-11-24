Read full article on original website
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
Top 5 Things To Do In El Paso This Christmas Season
Looking for somewhere to take the kids this winter? Here are the top five places you and the family should attend. Christmas On The Pecos is a holiday boat tour with light displays along the Pecos River in Carlsbad, New Mexico. It runs from November 29 until December 31, except for Christmas Eve. Tickets range from 15-20 for adults and 10-15 for children. It is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
Sunday Funday Moment: Double Dog Dare Bakery feeds over 300 shelter dogs this Thanksgiving
El Paso, Texas-- A few shelter dogs were treated to some delicious Thanksgiving meals all thanks to Double Dog Dare Bakery. The locally owned dog is making it their mission not to forget about shelter pets during the holiday season. “It's really the joy of giving the holiday season to...
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APA adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required. The following will be offered for just […]
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
Temperatures begin to warm up going into December
EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland will be a little warmer this week compared to the last two. The highs will be in the mid 60s for the majority of the week with the overnights in the 30s and 40s. There is no precipitation in the forecast currently. Winds...
An Epic Emo Night Coming to El Paso’s Mona Bar of Modern Art
Get your darkest eyeliner and those side bangs ready because one epic emo night is coming to Downtown El Paso for a not-so-silent night holiday event!. Pure Emo presents the "Not So Silent Emo Night" at Mona Bar of Modern Art at 410 1/2 E San Antonio Ave., on Saturday, December 10!
New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
Do El Pasoans think in-person Black Friday shopping is fading out?
EL PASO, Texas -- If you're used to long lines and major in-store discounts, this black Friday may look a little different than those in the past. "Online shopping is the way of the future," said Justin Ben, an El Pasoan. ABC 7 crews say empty parking lots, closed doors, and no lines. This black The post Do El Pasoans think in-person Black Friday shopping is fading out? appeared first on KVIA.
Residents find body of dead man on Isla Mujeres mainland
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — The body of a man was found shot to death at the end of Rancho Viejo in the San Valentín II neighborhood of Isla Mujeres. The discovery was made Thursday morning around 10:30 in the municipality’s mainland area. Police found the man’s body...
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
El Paso Would Love these Metal & Emo Tamales Stands
Corona Capital is an annual music festival that took place in Mexico City last week. This year's lineup included Miley Cyrus, Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. (Side note: is everyone but me seeing My Chemical Romance live?!) If it seems like recently I'm writing a lot about emo...
'Extremely long lines' at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank saw long lines on Wednesday as families cope with high prices of food. "There has been an increase in demand and an increase in people who have received our resources," said Safia Valenzuela, a volunteer coordinator at the food bank.
