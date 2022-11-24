ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

95.5 KLAQ

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
macaronikid.com

Top 5 Things To Do In El Paso This Christmas Season

Looking for somewhere to take the kids this winter? Here are the top five places you and the family should attend. Christmas On The Pecos is a holiday boat tour with light displays along the Pecos River in Carlsbad, New Mexico. It runs from November 29 until December 31, except for Christmas Eve. Tickets range from 15-20 for adults and 10-15 for children. It is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
EL PASO, TX
KKTV

WATCH - Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

Residents said the show of patriotism was also energizing because the community-wide project brought the Strainhurst Courts family together again post-pandemic. The Salvation Army in El Paso County continued its nearly 40 year tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals for the community this Thursday.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Temperatures begin to warm up going into December

EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland will be a little warmer this week compared to the last two. The highs will be in the mid 60s for the majority of the week with the overnights in the 30s and 40s. There is no precipitation in the forecast currently. Winds...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Do El Pasoans think in-person Black Friday shopping is fading out?

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're used to long lines and major in-store discounts, this black Friday may look a little different than those in the past. "Online shopping is the way of the future," said Justin Ben, an El Pasoan. ABC 7 crews say empty parking lots, closed doors, and no lines. This black The post Do El Pasoans think in-person Black Friday shopping is fading out? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Residents find body of dead man on Isla Mujeres mainland

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — The body of a man was found shot to death at the end of Rancho Viejo in the San Valentín II neighborhood of Isla Mujeres. The discovery was made Thursday morning around 10:30 in the municipality’s mainland area. Police found the man’s body...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Would Love these Metal & Emo Tamales Stands

Corona Capital is an annual music festival that took place in Mexico City last week. This year's lineup included Miley Cyrus, Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. (Side note: is everyone but me seeing My Chemical Romance live?!) If it seems like recently I'm writing a lot about emo...
EL PASO, TX

