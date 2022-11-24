Looking for somewhere to take the kids this winter? Here are the top five places you and the family should attend. Christmas On The Pecos is a holiday boat tour with light displays along the Pecos River in Carlsbad, New Mexico. It runs from November 29 until December 31, except for Christmas Eve. Tickets range from 15-20 for adults and 10-15 for children. It is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.

