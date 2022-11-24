How to watch, stream, listen: Tennessee Basketball vs. USC in Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball players celebrate during a Battle 4 Atlantis game against Butler (Tennessee Athletics)

It’s Tennessee basketball game day … again. A little more than 15 hours removed from beating Butler 71-45 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Wednesday night, the Vols will face Southern Cal in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Tennessee (3-1) and USC (4-1) are scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2. The winner will advance to face either No. 3 Kansas or Wisconsin in Friday night’s championship game inside Imperial Arena on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The Jayhawks and Badgers meet in the first semifinal game at 11 a.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.

Santiago Vescovi scored all of his team-high 13 points in the second half against Butler Wednesday, going 5-for-7 from the field, including 3-for-5 from the 3-point line, as the Vols outscored the Bulldogs by 21 after halftime.

Vescovi hit three 3-pointers over a span of 66 seconds to help spark Tennessee on a 17-1 run to take control.

Tennessee Basketball: How to watch, stream and listen

Tipoff Time: 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday

Location: Imperial Arena (3,500)

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN.com or ESPN app

Radio: WNML-FM 99.1 in Knoxville. The Vol Network radio broadcast (Brian Rice– play-by-play – Bert Bertelkamp, color commentator) can be heard on local affiliates across the state of Tennessee.

Closer Look: The Battle 4 Atlantis

USC beat BYU 82-76 in the third game Wednesday to advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 27 points, leading four Trojans in double-figures.

Drew Peterson scored 16 points for USC, Reese Dixon-Waters had 13 and Joshua Morgan had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida Gulf Coast, which lost 81-50 to Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena last week, won 74-61 at USC to open the season on November 7.

Kansas beat North Carolina State, 80-74, in the first game Wednesday and Wisconsin held on to beat Dayton, 43-42, in the second game. Kansas and Wisconsin will tipoff at 11 a.m. Thursday on ESPN. North Carolina State will play Dayton at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNews.

Consolation games on Friday are scheduled for 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Injury Notes: Josiah-Jordan James questionable with knee soreness

Josiah-Jordan James did not play against Butler due to what Tennessee described as knee soreness. James had the knee scoped in the spring and had three injections done over three weeks last month.

James missed the preseason while coming back from the offseason knee procedure. He returned to the court in the season-opening win over Tennessee Tech on November 7 and had played in each of the first three games this season.

Entering Wednesday’s game, James was leading the Vols in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.0) while averaging 23.7 minutes per game.

“We felt coming in (that he would be out),” head coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday during his postgame press conference. “We knew that he wasn’t going to be available today. We’ll wait and see. He’ll be questionable tomorrow. We’ll decide. Day to day.”