CBS LA

Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier

An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims

Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
RIVERSIDE, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

One serious after wrapping car around Cancun palm tree

Cancun, Q.R. — A roadway accident Wednesday night left at least one person in serious condition, while two others were hurt. It was around 11:00 p.m. when police were alerted to the single vehicle crash in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The vehicle was located at kilometer 10.5 of Kukulcán...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens

A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment. 
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Seek suspect in murder try

The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.
STANTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA

