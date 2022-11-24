Read full article on original website
El Monte home invasion: 3 family members assaulted after intruders enter several residences
Intruders assaulted three members of an El Monte family during an early morning home invasion, authorities said.
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier
An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
foxla.com
Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims
Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun motorcycle delivery man killed after slamming into base of palm tree
Cancun, Q.R. — Excessive speed and a lack of caution cost a Cancun delivery man his life. On Thursday night, the motorcycle delivery man lost control on a curve on Sayil Avenue. He ended up crashing into the base of a palm tree that claimed his life. Motorists reported...
riviera-maya-news.com
One serious after wrapping car around Cancun palm tree
Cancun, Q.R. — A roadway accident Wednesday night left at least one person in serious condition, while two others were hurt. It was around 11:00 p.m. when police were alerted to the single vehicle crash in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The vehicle was located at kilometer 10.5 of Kukulcán...
Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment.
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
pasadenanow.com
Local Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed His Mother During Live Zoom Meeting Back In Court
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set Wednesday in the case against Robert Anderson Cotton, a 34-year-old Altadena man who faces allegations of two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 67-year-old mother and 69-year-old uncle inside the family’s home on the 3100 block of North Marengo Ave. in Altadena about 2 p.m. on Mar. 22, 2021.
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
15-year-old passenger found dead after SUV slams into South LA liquor store, erupts in flames
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an SUV plowed into a South Los Angeles liquor store and erupted in flames.
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
orangecountytribune.com
Seek suspect in murder try
The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Ukrainian refugee family shares special Thanksgiving in home of Santa Monica family
In April, a Santa Monica family opened their home to a family of Ukrainian refugees amid turmoil in their country. Now, after months of learning from one another, Thanksgiving Day brought them even closer.
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
