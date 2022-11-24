Read full article on original website
Related
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
witzamfm.com
Boonville man injured in tree stand fall (Warrick County)
Boonville- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Nov. 23 in Warrick County. At approximately 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville.
INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions at Highway 41 and Lynch Road in Evansville
Driving down the stretch of Highway 41 between Diamond Avenue and Lynch Road has not been the most pleasant experience for the past couple of years. It all started in January 2020 when a truck hit the Pigeon Creek bridge causing enough structural damage that officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined it was no longer safe for drivers to travel over and would need to be rebuilt. That was followed by a decision to completely rebuild both the northbound ramp from Diamond Avenue and the southbound ramp leading from Highway 41 South back to Diamond. Just as those projects are near their completion and it looks like traffic may be able to start moving more smoothly through the area, INDOT announces they'll be reinstating lane restrictions on a portion of Highway 41 for another project.
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
witzamfm.com
James A. “Jim” Buechlein, age 66 of Jasper
James A. “Jim” Buechlein, age 66 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:59 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 25, 1956 to Urban and Bertha (Englert) Buechlein. He married Judy Herbig on August 19, 1978 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington
An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
witzamfm.com
Clifton E. Hagemeyer, age 88, of Stendal
Clifton E. Hagemeyer, age 88, of Stendal, passed away at 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the home of his son, Ryan, after a short time of hospice care. He was born December 29, 1933, in Stendal, Indiana, to Emil and Ruth (Luker) Hagemeyer; and married Margaret J. Weitkamp on May 7, 1958. Clifton pioneered the turkey growing operation for the Dubois County Co-op. He and his wife, Margaret were Pike County 4-H Club Leaders for The Friendly 4-Hers for 30+ years. He was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Hagemeyer, who passed away April 10, 2012; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Lyle Pitsonbarger; four brothers, Wilker, Clifford, Ralph and Gerald Hagemeyer; a granddaughter, Josephine Chea Hagemeyer.
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General Store
The Dollar General Store on State Road 662 Newburgh was ordered to be closed by the Warrick County Health Department. Photo by(Dollar General Website) "A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily. According to WCHD, the order was issued after the store was found to have "repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personals safety or have been found in violation to provisions of applicable ordinances."
Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
witzamfm.com
Marian M. Meyer, age 93, of Huntingburg
Marian M. Meyer, age 93, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born on February 22, 1929 in Dubois County to Willard and Regina (Finke) Hunefeld. She married Kenton Meyer on June 6, 1948 at Augustana United Church of Christ. Marian retired as a secretary from Holland Dairy. She was a member of Augustana United Church of Christ and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed watching sports, reading books, and working puzzles. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenton on July 1, 1977; her son, Jon Meyer on June 14, 1992; and a sister, Ellen Meyer.
witzamfm.com
ISP Issues Nearly 70 Tickets on Friday Night
Local Sources- Friday night, November 25, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of tickets issued were for speeding. The Knox...
14news.com
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
witzamfm.com
Charles M. Butcher, 72, of Loogootee
Charles M. Butcher, 72, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Poplar Care Strategies. He was born February 12, 1950 in Washington, Indiana to the late Everett A. and Zella M. (Hawk) Butcher. Charles was a United States Army veteran (1970-1972) and served in...
witzamfm.com
Evansville Teen Arrested after Overnight Chase
Warrick County– Sunday night, November 27, at approximately 9:30, Senior Trooper Adam Davis was patrolling SR 66 near SR 61 when he observed the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 traveling west at 96 mph in a 60-mph speed zone. Trooper Davis attempted to stop the vehicle, but the...
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
Comments / 0