dailycoin.com
Ethereum’s (ETH) Vitalik Buterin Gives Praises to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
Vitalik Buterin, the famous co-founder of the second largest cryptocurrency asset, took to Twitter to give thanks to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for their contribution towards Long Covid relief. On November 22nd, 2022, the Patient-Led Research Collaborative announced a $4.8 million research reward fund for Long Covid-related diseases. 9...
Benzinga
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
dailycoin.com
Cardano (ADA) Daily Active Addresses Surges by 90% Amidst New Delegated Wallet Milestone
The Cardano network has recorded a significant jump in on-chain activities, with its daily address activity growing by more than 90% as the number of delegated wallets surged to 1.2 million. Cardano’s On-Chain Activity Surges. On Friday, November 25th, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and head of Input...
dailycoin.com
Top 10 Telegram Crypto Groups to Subscribe to in 2023
Although they initially faced regulatory roadblocks, Telegram crypto groups have become somewhat of suitable habitat for the nascent crypto industry. One of the most popular features that Telegram offers is “Channels,” which can broadcast messages to a virtually unlimited number of subscribers.This feature has made it possible for crypto to build a thriving macro-level community on the app. There are millions of crypto users right now who make use of Telegram exclusively to get trading signals.
dailycoin.com
On-Chain Analyst Raises Alarm Over Binance SAFU Fund Backed by BNB
Binance SAFU fund comprises 44% BNB of the total fund. It consists of $270 million in Bitcoin, compared to $300 million in Binance’s BUSD. One of the reasons FTX failed was that it relied too heavily on the native FTT token. Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) Insurance...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz NFT Collection Launches as Token Continues to Grow
BudBlockz has launched its NFT collection, the Ganja Guruz, which offers several benefits, including fractional ownership of cannabis dispensaries and farms worldwide. Ganja Guruz solidifies BudBlockz’s formidable presence in the crypto world as it rakes in new token holders. As of this writing, over 44% of its 134.4 million $BLUNT tokens have been sold, with the presale stage set to end on December 4, 2022.
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surge Correlates with Weak Funding Rate Amid FTX Crisis
At the time of writing, the open interest in Solana was $251.8 million, with a negative funding rate. Solana development activity data remained strong. There is a diminishing negative trend. After FTX fell apart, Solana’s price action was hit hard. In just 10 days, it fell by more than 60%....
dailycoin.com
Crypto Lender Matrixport Seeks Funding at $1.5B Valuation Despite FTX Crash
Matrixport already secured $50 million in funding. They are targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion, up from $1 billion in the last round. Crypto financial services company Matrixport is reportedly seeking $100 million in new financing at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Jihan Wu’s Singapore-based crypto lender reportedly already has...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Asset Manager Refiles Bitcoin Futures ETF
Bitwise has submitted a fresh application to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF. Its proposed fund would engage in Bitcoin futures contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary. ProShares introduced the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. last October. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has resubmitted paperwork to...
dailycoin.com
Privacy Coins: What Are They and Why Should You Be Concerned?
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular of their kind, and a major selling point is the degree of anonymity they provide. However, these coins aren’t privacy coins, as some investors think they are. In fact, the open-source nature of blockchain technology enables Bitcoin transactions to be entirely public via the technology’s distributed ledger, not to mention the know-your-customer policies implemented across most exchanges.
dailycoin.com
Russia to Create a State Crypto Exchange: Monopoly in Sight?
The Russian parliament (State Duma) is working on a draft amendment to the Digital Financial Assets Law for the creation of a digital asset trading platform. The legislative reform will ratify the government’s measure to prohibit the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Russia’s State Duma will...
dailycoin.com
Metacade (MCADE) Loses Popularity, Experts Think Highly of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Metacade (MCADE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are widely tipped as rising stars in the metaverse. While both projects are seen as two of the hottest prospects for crypto investors, there are fundamental differences. So exactly how do they differ – and perhaps more importantly, which offers the best potential return on investment? Read on for the lowdown on Metacade (MCADE), firmly aimed at the Web3 gaming community, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a trailblazing new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale.
dailycoin.com
5 Latest Trends in Web 3.0 Explained
Web 3.0 is one of the newest and most exciting trends in tech. However, it’s still a rapidly developing field, and like all rapidly growing fields, important trends are always popping up. In this article, we’ll be going over the five latest trends in Web 3.0 and will be...
dailycoin.com
VRJAM Reveals New Project Supported By Epic Games Ahead Of VRJAM’s Coin Launch
Leading immersive live events platform VRJAM today unveiled an exciting new project to empower artists to perform live in the metaverse, powered by the world’s no. 1 game developer, Epic Games. Epic Games have supported VRJAM’s work on this revolutionary project by way of an ‘Epic Megagrant’, made available...
