Superdry has confirmed it is in talks with a US hedge fund as the business faces an uncertain future if it cannot secure a new lender.The clothing retailer said last month that there was a “material uncertainty” over the future of its business as a £70 million loan facility is set to expire in January.On Monday Superdry confirmed a report in the Telegraph that it is trying to secure funding from Bantry Bay Capital, which is backed by US activist investor Elliott Advisors.“Superdry acknowledges recent press speculation about its previously announced refinancing process and confirms that it is in negotiations...

1 HOUR AGO