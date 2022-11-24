Read full article on original website
KYTV
Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
KYTV
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Howell County boy in serious condition after...
krcgtv.com
Rolla man seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A Rolla man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, was driving in a van on Missouri 52 with his passenger Sarah Reid, 25, of West Plains.
KRMS Radio
myozarksonline.com
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSIS Radio
Sedalia Man Killed in Cass County Motorcycle Crash
A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred in Cass County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 62-year-old Lewis W. Laughlin of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra at 211th Street, west of Route J around 6:30 p.m., when he made a right turn on 211th Street and overturned and ran off the left side of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
kjluradio.com
SECOND UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.
KRMS Radio
Four Arrested on Pending Drug Charges in Miller County
Four St. Louis area residents face drug charges after being arrested early Wednesday night by the highway patrol in Miller County. The highway patrol report says that three of the subjects were released on misdemeanor marijuana charges. The fourth, 49-year-old Kandy Collard, was taken into custody and faces a pending...
myozarksonline.com
ATV Crash serious injuries
A Linn Creek man was hospitalized after crashing his ATV on Sunday afternoon. According to the Highway Patrol 48 year old John Blackburn was traveling in the area of Lakota Drive in Linn Creek when the ATV he was on overturned backward while he was traveling up a hill and landed on Blackburn. He was not wearing a safety device and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
Springfield police releases name of man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of a Buffalo man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash. Ronald McClellan, 61, of Buffalo, Missouri was driving eastbound around 10:30 a.m Saturday morning. McClellan drifted off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan was transported to a local hospital where he was […]
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road around 9 p.m. The post Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
