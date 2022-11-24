ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Worship, DB, Vanderbilt University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly growing up my parents exposed me to every recreational activity and sport they possibly could as a kid. I played almost every sport you could think of as a kid but I fell in love with football. Mainly because of the camaraderie, competitiveness and violence that came with it all. My dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and would also take me to Dolphins games growing up so I fell In love with certain players and the way how they played the game and the passion that was exhibited in their style of play.
Deebo Samuel Injury Update: Will Deebo play this week?

Deebo Samuel is fighting through a hamstring injury, but is he a safe bet to play this week? Find out below. Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury.
Terrell Owens was caught on camera punching a heckler outside of a CVS

Terrell Owens fought with a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the man allegedly harassed people in the store according to reports. According to TMZ Sports, obtained a video of the fight that was captured around 11:30 pm last night in Inglewood, California. Owens was insie the CVS...
Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Raiders running back is dealing with a calf strain

Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors is dealing with a calf strain that has become a major problem. The Raiders are playing horribly right now, they need to get it together soon, but may have to do it without Josh Jacobs.
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes

We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Somto Anyadike, RB, Simon Fraser University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I have what it takes to compete as a RB at the NFL level. I am competent in my skills and abilities such as my vision, speed and agility in and out of cuts. My will power to run forward, whether carrying players to get extra yardage or running whoever over for it, I believe is what separates me from most backs.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christian Izien, DB, Rutgers

School (Code)Rutgers University (NJRU) Honors/CaptainshipAcademic All-Big Ten, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP / 43 SOLO / 33 AST / 76 TOT / 5 TFL / 4 PD / 1 BLK. 202113 GP / 47 SOLO / 28 AST / 75 TOT / 9...
NFL Transactions for November 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to their active roster. Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and OL DJ Humphries on I/R. Atlanta Falcons. Falcons eleveated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens signed DB Daryl...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darius Conrad Jr, WR, Avila University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The opportunity to get paid to do what I love the most. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning conference championship my senior year in high school and my final year of college. As well as advancing to the playoffs both years.

