Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: James Tobin IV, DB, Nicholls State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I will fight when if my back is against the wall. If you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Worship, DB, Vanderbilt University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly growing up my parents exposed me to every recreational activity and sport they possibly could as a kid. I played almost every sport you could think of as a kid but I fell in love with football. Mainly because of the camaraderie, competitiveness and violence that came with it all. My dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and would also take me to Dolphins games growing up so I fell In love with certain players and the way how they played the game and the passion that was exhibited in their style of play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deebo Samuel Injury Update: Will Deebo play this week?
Deebo Samuel is fighting through a hamstring injury, but is he a safe bet to play this week? Find out below. Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Arch Manning finishes his high school career losing his final game | Threw 100-yard pick-six
Five-star Texas QB commit Arch Manning and New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman finished the regular season with Manning throwing for more than 2,000 yards, 32 TDs, and zero interceptions. The question was could he keep it up going into the playoffs? Last year, he was 7-16 for 44 yards and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Arizona State and Arizona got chippy, Even their Mascots got into a fight in the middle of the game
Arizona State and Arizona hate one another, let’s face it! It was on full display yesterday during their Black Friday game, and tempers were flaring. Nick Borgia posted a video to Twitter showing the Mascots throwing punches at one another during the middle of the game, while Gio Sanders scored a touchdown.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NC State head coach smashes UNC coaches and their school with a brutal quote before the game, then beat them
David Doeren is a passionate football coach and prior to the game against in-state rival North Carolina, the NC State head coach did not have nice things to say about his opponent. A matter of fact his quote was so savage, the ESPN reporter did not know if he wanted...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stanford head coach David Shaw shocks college football and resigns after losing to BYU
David Shaw the Stanford head coach has been amazing over his tenure, but last night after losing to BYU he made an announcement that shocked the country. Shaw decided to resign as the head coach of the Cardinals. In 12 seasons at the school, he finished with an astonishing 96-54 record.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Terrell Owens was caught on camera punching a heckler outside of a CVS
Terrell Owens fought with a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the man allegedly harassed people in the store according to reports. According to TMZ Sports, obtained a video of the fight that was captured around 11:30 pm last night in Inglewood, California. Owens was insie the CVS...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Oregon football player punches an Oregon State fan in the face after the game
Oregon football player DJ Johnson was caught on video punching an Oregon State fan in the head when walking off the field. Here is a video from Chad Blue on Twitter. This is a horrible look for the Oregon star pass rusher who is an NFL Draft Prospect in the 2023 Draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Justice “Juice” Williams, DL, Texas A&M University-Commerce
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up wanting to be a basketball player but once I started playing football it felt natural. Football is the predominant sport played in my family. It’s almost as if it’s in my blood. What are...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Raiders running back is dealing with a calf strain
Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors is dealing with a calf strain that has become a major problem. The Raiders are playing horribly right now, they need to get it together soon, but may have to do it without Josh Jacobs. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Somto Anyadike, RB, Simon Fraser University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I have what it takes to compete as a RB at the NFL level. I am competent in my skills and abilities such as my vision, speed and agility in and out of cuts. My will power to run forward, whether carrying players to get extra yardage or running whoever over for it, I believe is what separates me from most backs.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson set for reinstatement Monday | Jacoby Brissett takes down Tom Brady and the Bucs, but can Watson lead them to playoffs?
Yesterday, Jacoby Brissett took down his former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dog fight that went down to several seconds remaining in overtime. Nick Chubb ran in a touchdown and the Browns walked off as the winners against the Buccaneers. Things for the Browns could...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christian Izien, DB, Rutgers
School (Code)Rutgers University (NJRU) Honors/CaptainshipAcademic All-Big Ten, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP / 43 SOLO / 33 AST / 76 TOT / 5 TFL / 4 PD / 1 BLK. 202113 GP / 47 SOLO / 28 AST / 75 TOT / 9...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for November 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to their active roster. Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and OL DJ Humphries on I/R. Atlanta Falcons. Falcons eleveated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens signed DB Daryl...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darius Conrad Jr, WR, Avila University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The opportunity to get paid to do what I love the most. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning conference championship my senior year in high school and my final year of college. As well as advancing to the playoffs both years.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami after going in and out of consciousness and refusing to leave
Odell Beckham Jr. is alredy being a problem. There has been rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. is planning visit to three teams in the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to Andy Slater the wide receiver is already causing issues off the field. He was reportedly...
Comments / 0