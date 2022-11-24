ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Ups and Downs: Patriots cost themselves a win against Vikings

BOSTON -- The Patriots played their most exciting game of the season and were in a position to beat a good football team on their home turf in primetime. But then the mistakes piled up in the second half, and it cost New England what would have been its most impressive win of the season.The Pats lost to the Vikings, 33-26, on Thursday night, and their myriad of miscues was the prime reason why. Sure, the officiating did them no favors, taking a Hunter Henry touchdown off the board in controversial fashion, but the Patriots had their chances after that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings

It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column. With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dealing with avulsion fracture in right thumb

The thumb injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more severe than known. Rodgers' injury, suffered during a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London on Oct. 9, is actually an avulsion fracture of the thumb, sources say. It is serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer to fix this type of injury, according to people with knowledge of Rodgers' fracture.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

West Virginia DB costs team with total bonehead mistake

West Virginia safety Malachi Ruffin made a fairly unforgivable mistake Saturday during his team’s game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Ruffin was defending Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson during the second quarter of Saturday’s game and apparently thought he had successfully broken up a pass intended for Johnson. Ruffin celebrated by making the incomplete signal, as defensive backs often do after breaking up a pass play.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NFL

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday. Police added Beckham was not detained nor cited, per NFL Network Insider...
MIAMI, FL
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has put up over 300 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last five games, and he gets another juicy matchup in Week 12. The Titans are allowing a league-high 287.7 passing yards per game and have also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season. The Titans have a fantastic run defense, and Joe Mixon (concussion) could miss this game, which should lead to Burrow having to make even more plays through the air. He should be ranked as a top-five fantasy QB this week.
NFL

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory

In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Bettor's Massive Ohio State Wager In Serious Jeopardy

Prior to today's Michigan-Ohio State game, one gambler placed a massive wager on the Buckeyes on win. With only 10 minutes remaining in the game, that wager is in serious jeopardy. Darren Rovell of The Action Network revealed yesterday that a bettor in New Jersey wagered $753,535 on the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH

