FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video
There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
Ups and Downs: Patriots cost themselves a win against Vikings
BOSTON -- The Patriots played their most exciting game of the season and were in a position to beat a good football team on their home turf in primetime. But then the mistakes piled up in the second half, and it cost New England what would have been its most impressive win of the season.The Pats lost to the Vikings, 33-26, on Thursday night, and their myriad of miscues was the prime reason why. Sure, the officiating did them no favors, taking a Hunter Henry touchdown off the board in controversial fashion, but the Patriots had their chances after that...
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Belichick Not a Fan of Reporter’s Question After Pats Loss
The coach was very curt with reporters after a question about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown.
NFL
Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'
The injury-ravaged New York Giants battled the Dallas Cowboys tough in the first half Thursday afternoon, taking a halftime lead, but came up shy in the final two quarters to ultimately fall, 28-20, on Thanksgiving Day. In the second half, one key play set the stage for the Cowboys to...
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Yardbarker
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column. With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly...
NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long shot to play Sunday vs. Jets
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night, per sources. Fields is currently dealing...
This angle of Josh Allen's late pass to Stefon Diggs is incredible
Tyler Bass connected on the 45-yard, game-winning kick for the Bills against the Lions. That wouldn’t have happened without Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The quarterback connected on a late pass which was nearly 40 yards down the field. That play put the Bills (8-3) in field goal range....
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dealing with avulsion fracture in right thumb
The thumb injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more severe than known. Rodgers' injury, suffered during a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London on Oct. 9, is actually an avulsion fracture of the thumb, sources say. It is serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer to fix this type of injury, according to people with knowledge of Rodgers' fracture.
West Virginia DB costs team with total bonehead mistake
West Virginia safety Malachi Ruffin made a fairly unforgivable mistake Saturday during his team’s game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Ruffin was defending Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson during the second quarter of Saturday’s game and apparently thought he had successfully broken up a pass intended for Johnson. Ruffin celebrated by making the incomplete signal, as defensive backs often do after breaking up a pass play.
NFL
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham removed from flight on Sunday in Miami
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles after officers were called to respond to a "medical emergency," the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department announced on Sunday. Police added Beckham was not detained nor cited, per NFL Network Insider...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 12 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has put up over 300 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last five games, and he gets another juicy matchup in Week 12. The Titans are allowing a league-high 287.7 passing yards per game and have also allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season. The Titans have a fantastic run defense, and Joe Mixon (concussion) could miss this game, which should lead to Burrow having to make even more plays through the air. He should be ranked as a top-five fantasy QB this week.
NFL
Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role
The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.
NFL
Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season
A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Allen has a stress fracture that would require a screw upon surgery.
Yardbarker
Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory
In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson, DT Mike Purcell downplay sideline exchange during loss to Panthers
Denver's frustrations on offense reached a boiling point during its latest disappointment with Broncos players seen voicing their displeasure on the sidelines during Sunday's 23-10 defeat to the Panthers. After a field goal extended Carolina's lead to a three-score game in the fourth quarter, Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell was...
Look: Bettor's Massive Ohio State Wager In Serious Jeopardy
Prior to today's Michigan-Ohio State game, one gambler placed a massive wager on the Buckeyes on win. With only 10 minutes remaining in the game, that wager is in serious jeopardy. Darren Rovell of The Action Network revealed yesterday that a bettor in New Jersey wagered $753,535 on the Buckeyes...
