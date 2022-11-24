BOSTON -- The Patriots played their most exciting game of the season and were in a position to beat a good football team on their home turf in primetime. But then the mistakes piled up in the second half, and it cost New England what would have been its most impressive win of the season.The Pats lost to the Vikings, 33-26, on Thursday night, and their myriad of miscues was the prime reason why. Sure, the officiating did them no favors, taking a Hunter Henry touchdown off the board in controversial fashion, but the Patriots had their chances after that...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO