Out For A Bit: WWE Star Likely Written Off Television With Severe Injuries
It’s a dangerous sport. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to be written off of television and many of them can be used to advance a storyline. These can be in the form of another wrestler doing something to get rid of their rival, including attacking them rather violently. That happened twice this week and it has resulted in a wrestler being written onto the shelf.
Do It Again: Title Change Takes Place At WWE Survivor Series
Hand it over. Winning a title can be the kind of change that makes all the difference in the world for a wrestler’s career. A wrestler becoming a champion for the first time often suggests that the promotion is moving them up to the next level and that there is some hope for your future. That being said, winning a title for the second time is an even more positive sign and that was the case this weekend.
She’ll Do: Former Champion Returns To Complete Bianca Belair’s WarGames Team
And she makes five. There are several ways to present a wrestler in a new way and some of them can be a lot of fun. One of the best ways is to have someone come back as a surprise after several weeks if not months away. Sometimes a star’s return is built up a long time in advance but others come out of nowhere. The latter was the situation this week in a special way.
Welcome Back? Controversial 43 Year Old Former Star Working Backstage At Survivor Series
Another hand. There are a lot of people needed to make a wrestling show work and a lot of them are not people you see in front of the camera. In addition to the wrestlers, there are coaches and producers who help put the matches together. WWE has a large group of such producers and this week saw them bring back a name to help things out a bit, though it might not be so well received.
On The Clock? WWE Reportedly Considering Plans For Next Draft
Sometimes you need to shake it up. WWE has all kinds of wrestlers on its roster, to the point where they can be spread across multiple groups. This includes Monday Night Raw, SmackDown and NXT, each of whom have their own unique group of stars. Every so often, WWE needs to mix things up though and now we might have an idea of when that will be coming next.
NXT LVL Up Results – November 25, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s Black Friday and that seems to be a rather appropriate term for a night with LVL Up. The show has had its recent bright spots and that is about all you can expect from a short burst of decent. I’m not sure what to expect this week and in this case, that might be a good thing. Let’s get to it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Considers First Time Opponent For Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 39
That would be a big one. We are coming close to the end of the year and that means WWE should already be planning for the next year, including WrestleMania 39. The show will be held on the grand stage in Los Angeles, California and that means WWE is going to need to pull out all the stops to make the show feel huge. They already might be planning for a clash of the titans.
Danger Of War: Bloodline Member Possibly Injured During WarGames
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the few universal problems that a wrestler can suffer as you never know when someone is going to be hurt during the course of a match. An injury could be major or minor, but there are also some that can cause problems for a long time to come. We might have seen one of the latter this weekend at Survivor Series during the show’s main event.
RKNo: Another Bad Randy Orton Injury Update
That’s rather serious. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how bad something is going to be at first. Then comes the waiting, as you have nothing else to do but see just how long someone is going to be out of action. Sometimes that can be for a good while and in worse cases, it can be indefinite. Unfortunately an all time legend is dealing with the latter.
That’s Better: New Report On WWE Backstage Morale Under New Regime
That’s an upgrade. WWE has been going through a lot of changes this year and by far the biggest has been the change over from Vince McMahon to the new regime, mainly headed by Triple H. Things have gone in a new direction in the months since McMahon retired, and now we know a bit more about how much of an impact the change has had backstage in the company.
Survivor Series 2022 Results
Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. It’s time for WarGames and no that still doesn’t feel right to say. We have a men’s and women’s version of the match here and that should make for a great core of the show. There are only five matches on the card but double WarGames is probably enough to carry things, especially with the Bloodline vs. Team Drew McIntyre as the likely headliner. Let’s get to it.
SmackDown Results – November 25, 2022
Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island. It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
Survivor Series 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s time for Survivor Series and for the first time in years, there is a feeling of interest about the show. Instead of the completely dead in the water Raw vs. Smackdown Battle For Brand Supremacy, WWE has thrown their old ideas out the window and brought in a pair of WarGames matches. That alone should be enough to carry the show and….well there are only three more matches so WarGames is kind of carrying things. Let’s get to it.
