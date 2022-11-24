ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kttn.com

Home and Community-Based Services cuts threaten services for aging population in Missouri

November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services – or HCBS – as a cheaper alternative to nursing-home care. The turn towards HCBSs has meant that aging Americans are more often able to stay in their homes. The kind of support they provide is broad and includes visiting and live-in nursing care, in addition to other services such as transportation, home repair, and remodeling to ensure accessibility.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
WENTZVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
SOUTHWEST CITY, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Missouri

First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO

