Read full article on original website
Related
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of 'Eagle Days' events earlier this week. In the later stages of fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.
Missouri parents leaving workforce due to lack, and affordability of childcare
According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, more than 30% of Missouri parents have left a job or not taken a job in the last year because of childcare. The Show Me State is missing out on more than $1.3 billion for Missouri's economy due to childcare issues.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 28, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 4. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways stopped at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will not...
kttn.com
Home and Community-Based Services cuts threaten services for aging population in Missouri
November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services – or HCBS – as a cheaper alternative to nursing-home care. The turn towards HCBSs has meant that aging Americans are more often able to stay in their homes. The kind of support they provide is broad and includes visiting and live-in nursing care, in addition to other services such as transportation, home repair, and remodeling to ensure accessibility.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
fourstateshomepage.com
SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
KYTV
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Howell County boy in serious condition after...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Missouri
First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
Why marijuana smells like skunk: Scientists reveal cause behind unmistakable odor of cannabis
As marijuana becomes legal in more and more places, even non-users are having to get used to one particular aspect of the drug — its smell.
Missouri ranks last in nation for average starting teacher salary
Missouri ranks 50th in the nation for educators’ average starting salary at just $32,970, much less than the national average starting wage of $41,163 per year.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Comments / 1