lakeexpo.com
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
KYTV
Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
KYTV
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend have been identified as two men from India. According to the drowning report, the men have been identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari. According to Missouri...
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Looking At Marijuana Tax
Residents in Osage Beach could soon be deciding the fate of a ballot issue which, if approved, would jack the sales tax up on future sales of marijuana. That is, if the board of aldermen approves putting the ballot question up for voters to decide, possibly as early as the April Municipal Election.
myozarksonline.com
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at multiple Columbia residents earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in relation to The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
SECOND UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
