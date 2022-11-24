Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect
Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
Yardbarker
WWE teases a new character getting involved with Bray Wyatt storyline
It has been speculated for weeks that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working with him or perhaps against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question was raised on whether it was Bray Wyatt who attacked LA Knight or if it was someone else. As many of you will recall, before Knight was attacked, he was being interviewed backstage and someone in a mask was seen in the background. The attack happened after a commercial break but Wyatt was never shown.
