Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Is Releasing "Dear Ben... Part II"
Jennifer Lopez has announced the follow-up album to her 2002 release This Is Me, aptly titled This is Me … Now. The singer shared a tracklist on Instagram in collaboration with Apple Music, which featured a pretty exciting single name for track number seven. Dubbed “Dear Ben…Pt II” the song is undoubtedly the follow-up single to Lopez’s initial “Dear Ben” release, all about her then (and now) partner, Ben Affleck.
Hypebae
Here's How The Kardashians Celebrated Thanksgiving
As expected, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Thanksgiving in a big way, but this year Kim Kardashian decided to add a touch of regal chic to the festivities. As documented by North West on her TikTok account, the family celebration featured a delightful spread of food, candles and decorations alongside a series of royal family-esque portraits. Each member of the family was commemorated through a custom-drawn portrait, with Kris Jenner being the only family member to feature a crown.
Hypebae
Say Hello to Camila Cabello’s Garage-Glam Shaggy Wolf Cut
Camila Cabello usually gives off “girl next door” energy, but her new wolf cut update switches things up and it’s giving rocker-chic. Cabello’s highlighted toffee brunette lengths are cut into choppy layers with a revived face-framing fringe that sits perfectly on her almond face. The singer’s go-to stylist Dimitris Giannetos took to Instagram to show off the star’s shaggy wolf. Giannetos gave the singer a mix of the mullet and shag cut with shorter layers at the top and longer layers around the sides and the back. Celebrated makeup artist Patrick Ta and assistant Akina Shimizu were over glam and went for a flushed, subtle beat completed with a winged liner and flesh-toned lip.
Hypebae
Best Music of November: Nicki Minaj, Saint Levant, Drake, Karol G and More
Many might say November is the month of expressing gratitude and these music releases have us feeling just that. This month has been filled with many anticipated singles and albums as well as some that caught us by surprise. It’s also been a time where music in different languages outside of English and Spanish has received more recognition. Keep scrolling for the best music releases of November.
Comments / 0