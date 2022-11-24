Camila Cabello usually gives off “girl next door” energy, but her new wolf cut update switches things up and it’s giving rocker-chic. Cabello’s highlighted toffee brunette lengths are cut into choppy layers with a revived face-framing fringe that sits perfectly on her almond face. The singer’s go-to stylist Dimitris Giannetos took to Instagram to show off the star’s shaggy wolf. Giannetos gave the singer a mix of the mullet and shag cut with shorter layers at the top and longer layers around the sides and the back. Celebrated makeup artist Patrick Ta and assistant Akina Shimizu were over glam and went for a flushed, subtle beat completed with a winged liner and flesh-toned lip.

2 DAYS AGO