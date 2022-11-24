Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after beating Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have waited more than two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday. After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.
Yardbarker
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
Yardbarker
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after win
Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job
Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB1 Kenny Pickett Not Showing Consistent Enough Accuracy to Be “Good NFL QB” Says Former NFL Head Coach
The Oakhurst, NJ native struggled with accuracy in his college career completing just 62.4% of his throws. The positive for the 24-year-old was he was able to improve to 67.2% in his fifth year after completion percentages of 61.6 and 61.1 in his junior and first senior years. Trestman, a...
Yardbarker
Ole Miss fans throw chair at Mississippi State players after Egg Bowl
Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss on Thursday night in a rivalry game that lived up to all the hype, and some Rebels fans did not take the loss well. Ole Miss got out to a great start in the Egg Bowl before their offense disappeared for a long stretch. One crucial call came with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when star running back Quinshon Judkins dropped a swing pass that was ruled a fumble after being reviewed. Mississippi State took possession, and Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field to show their displeasure with the call.
Yardbarker
Look: FOX makes edit to Urban Meyer's name during Michigan-Ohio State broadcast
Yes, that is the FOX Big Noon kickoff pre-game show x-ing out the M in Meyer's last name due to his history as the head coach of the Buckeyes. The joke continued through halftime of their broadcast. Ohio State and Michigan are such fierce rivals that neither school even refers...
Yardbarker
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts to Buckeyes' big loss to Michigan
He’s right. The game started off being very close, with Ohio State leading Michigan 20-17 at the half. But the Wolverines scored on their first possession of the second half and blew things open at the end with two long touchdown runs and two interceptions. It started close but...
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Yardbarker
Are The NY Knicks A Real Contender This Season?
For the New York Knicks, the 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag so far. They sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-10 record, which barely puts them in the play-in tournament picture, and they suffered a difficult 132-129 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without Damian Lillard, on Friday.
Yardbarker
Jets players had telling reaction to Elijah Moore’s big game
New York Jets players had a strong reaction to Elijah Moore reclaiming his role in the team’s offense on Sunday, and it is a response that probably won’t make Zach Wilson happy. Moore returned to the offense with Mike White under center, catching two passes for 64 yards.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited...
Yardbarker
Bills sign former WR to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019-20....
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Kyler Murray speaks on team's schematic issues on offense
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth game in five tries Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, yielding a comeback win for the home team. This has Arizona at 4-8 on the season and completely out of the NFC Playoff race. The backdrop to this was a Murray interception on a fourth-and-one situation from the Cardinals' own 34-yard line midway through the second quarter. It led directly to a Chargers touchdown and a 14-10 Arizona deficit.
Yardbarker
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns
Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
Yardbarker
Former Bears OL advocates for team to sign QB comparable to Justin Fields
Brown signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May. He led the Pac-12 with 2,989 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021 while rushing for another 658 yards and nine touchdowns. A practice squad addition during the final roster cutdown ahead...
Yardbarker
Steelers 2022 Rookie George Pickens Detailed Georgia Practices As ‘More Difficult’ Because Of Terrific Defensive Talent
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is still adjusting to life in the NFL. Or at least we thought so. Rewind to before the season, the rookie was the talk of training camp in Latrobe. He was regularly making big plays against his counterparts in practice, showing he may just be ready to make an immediate impact in 2022. Two months in, Pickens has arguably taken over the WR1 spot. With Diontae Johnson not seeing many targets, the rookie has stepped up in a big way for quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Comments / 0