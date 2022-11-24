ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Yardbarker

South Carolina HC Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after win

Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job

Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Ole Miss fans throw chair at Mississippi State players after Egg Bowl

Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss on Thursday night in a rivalry game that lived up to all the hype, and some Rebels fans did not take the loss well. Ole Miss got out to a great start in the Egg Bowl before their offense disappeared for a long stretch. One crucial call came with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when star running back Quinshon Judkins dropped a swing pass that was ruled a fumble after being reviewed. Mississippi State took possession, and Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field to show their displeasure with the call.
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Are The NY Knicks A Real Contender This Season?

For the New York Knicks, the 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag so far. They sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-10 record, which barely puts them in the play-in tournament picture, and they suffered a difficult 132-129 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without Damian Lillard, on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jets players had telling reaction to Elijah Moore’s big game

New York Jets players had a strong reaction to Elijah Moore reclaiming his role in the team’s offense on Sunday, and it is a response that probably won’t make Zach Wilson happy. Moore returned to the offense with Mike White under center, catching two passes for 64 yards.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bills sign former WR to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019-20....
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Kyler Murray speaks on team's schematic issues on offense

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth game in five tries Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, yielding a comeback win for the home team. This has Arizona at 4-8 on the season and completely out of the NFC Playoff race. The backdrop to this was a Murray interception on a fourth-and-one situation from the Cardinals' own 34-yard line midway through the second quarter. It led directly to a Chargers touchdown and a 14-10 Arizona deficit.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns

Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers 2022 Rookie George Pickens Detailed Georgia Practices As ‘More Difficult’ Because Of Terrific Defensive Talent

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is still adjusting to life in the NFL. Or at least we thought so. Rewind to before the season, the rookie was the talk of training camp in Latrobe. He was regularly making big plays against his counterparts in practice, showing he may just be ready to make an immediate impact in 2022. Two months in, Pickens has arguably taken over the WR1 spot. With Diontae Johnson not seeing many targets, the rookie has stepped up in a big way for quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA

