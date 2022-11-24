Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss on Thursday night in a rivalry game that lived up to all the hype, and some Rebels fans did not take the loss well. Ole Miss got out to a great start in the Egg Bowl before their offense disappeared for a long stretch. One crucial call came with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when star running back Quinshon Judkins dropped a swing pass that was ruled a fumble after being reviewed. Mississippi State took possession, and Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field to show their displeasure with the call.

