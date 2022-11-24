Read full article on original website
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
Thousands of flights were delayed — and a number of others canceled — across airports in the United States on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 4,200 flights were delayed and another 109 cancelled as of Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, with numbers continuing to climb.
