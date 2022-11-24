ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

When does comedy cross the line?

When does comedy go too far? It's a question comedians themselves are increasingly trying to answer. JIM JEFFERIES: Should comedians ever have to apologize for a joke?. SARAH SILVERMAN: I believe you should only apologize if you feel remorse. I think anything else is disingenuous and [expletive]. BILL MAHER: Comedians...
Connecticut Public

Alex G on his latest album, 'God Save the Animals'

ALEX GIANNASCOLI: (Singing) I laugh when you say the wrong thing, mouthing off to everybody else but me. FOLKENFLIK: He's also known for being a musician who doesn't talk all that explicitly about his music. So I wanted to warm him up and started the interview with this question - why did Alex G name his new album "God Save The Animals?"
Connecticut Public

Encore: Roxy is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a world tour

ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh. SIMON: The band had just one Top 40 hit, "Love Is The Drug." And its music is considered essential in the history of rock. Witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable, the band was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Here's our conversation with Phil Manzanera.
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Weird Al' Yankovic; To retire, or not to retire?

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy