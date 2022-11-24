Recent mass shootings at a Walmart in Virginia and a nightclub in Colorado just days apart are still fresh in our minds. But if recent data is any indication, they'll soon be pushed down a long list by newer attacks. There've already been at least 607 mass shootings this year. And according to the Gun Violence Archive, in 2022, the U.S. is on track to have the second-highest number of mass shootings in a year ever recorded. They define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot. Tens of thousands of people are personally touched somehow by these horrifying events every year. And through media coverage, we're all reminded every day of the violence that could reach us, even if statistically, the possibility remains incredibly low.

