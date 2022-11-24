Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events
HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
myfoxzone.com
Houston flight makes emergency landing after passenger assaulted, officials say
HOUSTON — A flight from Hobby Airport bound for Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 left Houston heading for Columbus, Ohio before it landed at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to remove the passenger.
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Celebration of the century
Chita Craft, Kelley Lubanko, Kelli Weinzierl, and Jordan Seff (pictured, from left) helped make the Houston Zoo’s Centennial Ball – Once in a Lifetime a huge success. At this year’s black-tie gala, a record-breaking crowd of more than 700 Houstonians celebrated 100 years of the Houston Zoo and raised $2.3 million. The sold-out event, hosted by co-chairs Kelli and John Weinzierl and Kelley and Stephen Lubanko, was themed to highlight the Zoo’s 100-year history, and welcomed honoree Kathrine McGovern, a long-time Houston philanthropist and well-known friend to the Houston Zoo. In addition to enjoying dinner, dancing to music by the Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra, and a live auction, partygoers got to meet and mingle with ambassador animals including a north American porcupine, a tarantula, and an American alligator.
Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water
A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades
TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
fox26houston.com
University of Houston gets two new mascots complementary of the Houston Zoo
Houston - A pair of cougar cubs found alone by a rancher in Washington have settled into their new home in Texas, the Houston Zoo said. Named Shasta VII and Louie, the two male cougars were found orphaned at four weeks old, and were likely not to survive if left on their own, the zoo said.
glasstire.com
Frances Parker Marzio, 1947 – 2022
Frances Parker Marzio, Curator Emerita of the Glassell Collections, Africa, Oceania, the Americas, and Antiquities at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) and widow of MFAH director Peter Marzio, died on October 21, 2022. After relocating to Houston in 1982, Mrs. Marzio and her husband, who was the longest-serving...
thehouston100.com
“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg
Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
freightwaves.com
Gulf Coast ports continued to see rising volumes in October
Gulf Coast ports got a boost in October from imports of steel, plywood and bagged goods, as well as exports of petroleum and crude oil. Port Houston saw a 13% increase in container volume during October, led by increased demand for bagged goods, plywood and auto imports, officials said. Port...
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
KHOU
Strange but true: Muhammad Ali celebrates in Houston with heavyweight champ-sized birthday cake
HOUSTON — A big mouth? He had that. But big enough to eat a heavyweight champ-sized prize?. The date: January 17, 1967. The occasion? Muhammad Ali's birthday. He’s in Houston training for a title fight. To celebrate the champ turning 25, officials from the Astrodome present him with a colossal cake.
cw39.com
Harris County establishes safety exchange zone for holiday transactions
HOUSTON (KIAH) — ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Whether it’s in person, or on-line, safety is key. And for those buying through social media in-person transactions or market places where you meet in person, law enforcement is aiming at keeping you safe. The Harris County Precinct...
Authorities crack down on impaired driving as others reflect on loved ones lost in crashes
Thanksgiving is a time for feasting, but that tends to come with drinking too. Cops are calling this a "no refusal weekend" for suspected drunk drivers. So, what exactly does that mean?
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
thetexastasty.com
Best Brunch in Houston
Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021
HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
thetexastasty.com
Best Breakfast in Houston
Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0