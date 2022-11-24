Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 2
Jeff and Rebecca conclude this year’s holiday recommendation extravaganza. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!. Discussed in this episode:. Amor Towles. Sherry Thomas’ Lady Sherlock...
bookriot.com
Why Book Blogs Still Matter In an Age of BookTok
I’ve been on the bookish internet for more than 15 years, and in that time, I’ve watched platforms rise and fall. I remember talking about books on Livejournal, for Sappho’s sake. I started a book blog called the Lesbrary in 2011, because I couldn’t find an LGBTQ book blog that wasn’t 90% M/M books. Of course, I started an accompanying Tumblr for it at about the same time, because I spent most of my time there. Years later, I’d join BookTube, and years after that, I even gave BookTok a try for a bit before slowly backing away.
bookriot.com
All the Backlist! November 25, 2022
This week, Danika talks about two calming reads that are the exact opposite of Black Friday vibes. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. The...
bookriot.com
Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 26, 2022
The best YA deals of the day, sponsored by MITeen Press. $2.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson.
bookriot.com
Win a Copy of EMBRACE YOUR SIZE by hara!
This giveaway is sponsored by Yen Press. A love letter to those who dream of being fashionable but consider their weight as an obstacle, this uplifting comic essay by a plus-sized author chronicles her own journey with body positivity and learning to love herself as she is. We’re giving away...
bookriot.com
The Big List of 25+ of the Best Craft Books
I spent the first 40 years of my life as a wannabe crafter. Crafting looked cool, craft books looked cool, but for some reason I did not think it was for me. Some of my reluctance came from a place of knowing that I’m not really very good at crafting or art or anything visual.
Comments / 0