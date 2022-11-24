In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. UConn prediction for the November 25 matchup in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinals. The Crimson Tide were impressive in their 81-70 victory against Michigan State in their opening game of the tournament, as freshman star Brandon Miller scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. As for the Huskies, they made 17 3-pointers in their 83-59 win over Oregon and have held all six opponents this season to 64 or fewer points.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO