Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
southeasthoops.com

Alabama vs. UConn Prediction: Phil Knight Invitational Semifinals

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. UConn prediction for the November 25 matchup in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinals. The Crimson Tide were impressive in their 81-70 victory against Michigan State in their opening game of the tournament, as freshman star Brandon Miller scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. As for the Huskies, they made 17 3-pointers in their 83-59 win over Oregon and have held all six opponents this season to 64 or fewer points.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: Auburn's next coach, Playoff spots and more at stake in Week 13

Like it or not, it’s staring us in the face: if heavy underdog Auburn beats Alabama, the Auburn administration is suddenly in a difficult spot. And by administration, I mean Auburn’s deep-pocket boosters. Hire an experienced coach with a strong track record, or ride the momentum and feel-good...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl

Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL

