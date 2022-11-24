Read full article on original website
Related
northernplainsindependent.com
Rutledge Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison
Richard Lamar Rutledge was sentenced to 50 years in Montana State Prison for two counts of incest at the end of a nearly three-year sentencing hearing in Wolf Point on Thursday, Nov. 17. The sentence by District Judge David Cybulski includes a parole restriction for 25 years and that Rutledge...
northernplainsindependent.com
Wolf Point Police Blotter
( Publisher’s Note: The following blotter includes the activities of the Wolf Point police and fire departments Nov. 14-20. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent.) November 14. Gerald Schindler Jr., 34, male, 500 block of Custer Street, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, burglary, theft, criminal possession of...
Comments / 0