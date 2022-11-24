Read full article on original website
Be Santa for a Rochester Senior this Holiday Season
For the 18th year, you can make a Rochester, MN senior's holiday season a little brighter with Be a Santa for a Senior. If you're feeling in the giving holiday spirit, this is an awesome program to consider participating in. What is Be a Santa for a Senior?. Be a...
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?
Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Light Up SE Minnesota in 2022: Show Us Your Holiday Light Displays to Win $500 Cash
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love Christmas. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 18th we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and...
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
Rochester Clean Water Projects Get $1.8 Million in State Funding
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A significant water quality project in Rochester is among 29 projects statewide that are receiving funding through nearly $191 million in state grants and loans. Cascade Township has been awarded more than $1.8 million through a grant funded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority....
Rochester City Council Set to Receive Golf Recommendations
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Golf will be on the agenda when the Rochester City Council holds a study session on Monday. City staff will be presenting the City Council with a recommendation concerning a sustainable municipal golf funding strategy. The aim of the proposal is to maintain the city's four municipal golf courses and provide funding for some needed improvement projects.
Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Rochester City Charter Amendments Would Impact Library & Parks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Charter Board is being asked to consider some proposed changes to the city's "constitution" involving the Rochester Park Department and Public Library. Currently, the members of the Library Boards are appointed by the Mayor and are nearly autonomous when it comes to staffing,...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
Rochester Police Looking For Suspect in Overnight Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a man suspected of committing a shooting Monday night. A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the report of multiple gun shots at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. Northwest around 11:45 p.m. Police say two vehicles had been struck by the gunfire and that there were several empty shell casings at the scene.
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
City Council to Discuss Possible Rochester Sales Tax Extension
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Rochester City Council appears ready to go back to the Minnesota Legislature this year to seek authorization to hold a referendum on another extension of the city's half-cent sales tax. The city went to the state legislature last year with a request to extend the...
