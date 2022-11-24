ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 183

SmackYou
3d ago

He is a walking target at any moment by anyone…. And fear causes him to carry a gun… all powerful with a gun …. So sad people will be saying rip soon

Nancy
2d ago

That was unnecessary. The guy just asked some questions and he totally went haywire. I don't know why anyone would interview him...He's extremely ignorant.

Sean
3d ago

Not so smart threatening people on camera… if the DA had any ball this guy would be in jail. He needs a felon so he can’t have a weapon

HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HipHopDX.com

T.I. & Charleston White Beef Heats Up With New Diss Records

T.I. has taken his beef with comedian Charleston White to the booth, delivering the latest in their war on words on a new feature. Appearing alongside Memphis rapper Jucee Froot on her new single “Step,” T.I. revisits the origin of their back and forth while offering White a few choice words.
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevancy: 'You Crazy, Boy!'

Kodak Black has called out 21 Savage for his comments about Nas being “irrelevant” following the release of his King’s Disease 3 album. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (November 14) to put 21 on blast for questioning the New York legend’s current position in the rap game, while quoting lyrics from his 2002 song “I Can.”
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Vibe

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman

Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
MARICOPA, AZ
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.

