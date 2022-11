Fort Pierce - Friday November 25, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we'll hear about the First St. Lucie Youth Con, an opportunity for youth voices to be heard. Its taking place on Saturday December 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Port St. Lucie at the IRSC Pruitt Campus STEM Center.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO