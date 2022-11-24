Read full article on original website
Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed
An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
Grand Canyon National Park Removes 'Offensive' Name of Popular Hiking Trail in Support of Havasupai Tribe
The change came after a unanimous vote by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names Grand Canyon National Park's Indian Garden camping ground will receive a change that's been "long overdue." According to a news release from the National Park Service on Monday, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has voted unanimously in favor of changing the name to Havasupai Gardens in support and recognition of the Havasupai Tribe. The tribe submitted a request earlier this year to acknowledge the history of its people on the land. The area was previously...
Jasper National Park Provides 2022 Bear Update
As snow settles in for winter, so do bears across Jasper National Park. Parks Canada saw frequent bear activity in the Municipality of Jasper in 2022, with about a dozen bears drawn to town by attractants in yards and non-native fruit trees. Human-wildlife conflict specialists responded using various hazing strategies...
Complete List of National Parks Open on Thanksgiving
While some families cozy up on the sofa to watch the Thanksgiving Day parades, others are lacing up their hiking boots to head to their nearby national park to start the holiday with a bit of fresh air. The majority of our 63 national parks remain closed today, but the lucky folks in North Carolina, California, Utah, Colorado and Virginia will still be able to access the coveted trails.
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Discover the Deepest Lake in California
California has 840 miles of coastline and more than 300 lakes. There are 189,454 miles of rivers that flow through the state including the Colorado River, Sacramento River, and San Joaquin River. That’s a lot of water for habitats for fish, turtles, waterfowl, shorebirds and even water snakes. Off the coast you will find humpback whales, sea lions, and thousands and thousands of jellyfish. But if we take a look at some of the deepest lakes in California, what do you think we will find? Some fish like lake trout prefer cool deep waters while others need to forage along the shallow waters for vegetation. Let’s learn all about the deepest lake in California.
Where is the Grand Staircase in the Grand Staircase National Monument?
The Grand Staircase in Utah, or as it’s formally known; the Grand Staircase National Monument is a massive stretch of public lands reaching over 1.8 million acres from the North rim of the Grand Canyon to Utah. This phenomenal natural resource is not only a geological wonder, The Grand Staircase is also a phenomenal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, camping, and backpacking are all popular activities at the National Monument, but the Grand Staircase is also a remarkable paleontological location as numerous dinosaur fossils have been unearthed there in the past twenty years. The Grand Staircase National Monument is often overlooked, however, in favor of its famous neighbors, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. The expansive national monument is slightly larger in acreage than the state of Delaware and has lots to offer its visitors!
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
One Killed In Vehicle Collision In Grand Teton National Park
At approximately 11am on Wednesday, November 9th, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout. The two occupants from the SUV...
Placing A Value On The National Parks Traveler
Providing information on national parks and protected areas carries a subjective value, which is why it's always great to hear from readers and listeners about the value they place on the National Parks Traveler. At the Traveler, we strive to report on issues most media overlook, such as the various...
Hiker Shares the One National Park We Need to Stop Sleeping On
If someone asked you to name a few national parks, you'd probably immediately bring up Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and maybe somewhere like Death Valley or Zion. But how much do you know about Katmai, or Dry Tortugas, or the Guadalupe Mountains? With dozens of national parks in the US and its territories, only a fraction of them get much mainstream attention.
Hiker dies in Zion National Park while her husband tries to get her help, rangers say
The couple was on a 16-mile trek through The Narrows, one of the park’s most popular hikes.
Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border
Thanks to objections by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council the United States Forest Service dropped its huge South Plateau logging project last year. Because the plan called for thousands of acres of clearcuts on the very border of Yellowstone National Park, it violated the existing forest plan’s restrictions on how […] The post Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Teton Pass will close Monday morning at 3 am for avalanche control
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Monday November 28th, 2022 at 3am for avalanche control. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 15:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of the park could be very difficult.
Saguaro National Park Travel Guide & Itinerary
Close to the big city but feeling like a world away, a visit to Saguaro National Park sparks vivid flashes of the Old West. Nowhere else can you walk amid dense clusters of giant saguaro cactuses and experience the great Sonoran Desert with such comfort. In this Saguaro National Park travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore the best ways of visiting the national park.
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
Throwback: See Photos of the Incredible Winter of 2019 in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
The winter of 2019 in Northern California was historic on many fronts. Many ski resorts, including Squaw Valley and Mammoth Mountain, recorded historic snowfall numbers. Reservoirs were filled to the brim. And the precipitation singlehandedly brought the state out of a 7-year drought. While perusing Flickr, we also found visual...
